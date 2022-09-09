Suicide rate among males in Andhra Pradesh nearly triple of females

As per NCRB data, of total 8,067 suicide deaths recorded in Andhra Pradesh during 2021, males numbered 6,046 (74.94 percent) and females 2,021 (25.06 percent). (Representational image/DC)

Tirupathi: It is often widely believed that women are more vulnerable than men. However, latest suicide figures put out by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) with regard to Andhra Pradesh for 2021 present a different picture.

As per the bureau data, of total 8,067 suicide deaths recorded in Andhra Pradesh during 2021, males numbered 6,046 (74.94 percent) and females 2,021 (25.06 percent).

Inability to cope with family disputes, chronic illness, bankruptcy and indebtedness, love affairs and marriage-related issues are the major reasons for suicides every year. Failure in exams and loss of dear ones also push people into taking their own lives.

Significantly, there have been 22 suicide deaths per day on an average during 2021, which represents a 14.5 percent increase in suicides compared to year 2020, which saw total 7,043 suicides.

The leading reasons for suicide are illness and family disputes, their percentage being 30.60 and 26.44 percent, respectively of total suicides reported in AP during 2021. These two reasons alone drove 4,602 people – 3,127 males and 1,475 females down the path of self-destruction.

Bankruptcy or indebtedness took 932 lives, followed by love affairs 185, marriage-related issues 126, poverty 94, property disputes 80, failure in exams 70 and unemployment 65, though there are other causes too for taking the extreme step.

Daily wagers have emerged as the largest segment within suicide victims – 37.36 percent or 3,014. Farm suicides in 2021 totalled 1,065, 481 farmers and 584 agricultural labourers. 523 students and 409 unemployed people also chose the path of death.

Physiatrists suggest that a comprehensive public health approach is needed to prevent suicides. Teaching coping and problem-solving skills can help people manage challenges. Options for temporary assistance for those in need and connecting at-risk people to coordinated mental and physical health care facilities will greatly help in reducing suicides incidents, doctors opine.

Suicide prevention still remains a universal challenge. Every year, suicide is among the top 20 causes of death globally. It snuffs over 8,00,000 lives.

Believing that appropriate education and awareness can mitigate suicides, International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and WHO observe World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 every year.