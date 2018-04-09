search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Quit Facebook to lead a more stress-free life, researchers say

ANI
Published Apr 9, 2018, 8:50 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 8:52 am IST
A new study has found if you abstain from Facebook activity, stress hormone cortisol drops.
Quit Facebook to lead a more stress-free life, researchers say. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Quit Facebook to lead a more stress-free life, researchers say. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A group of researchers at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, has found out that quitting Facebook makes the user de-stressed.

The finding comes days after the Cambridge Analytica scandal has come out in the open. Data of millions of Facebook users was used to influence the choice of voters during the 2016 United States Presidential elections. The research - led by Prof. Eric Vanman, who is a senior lecturer at the university's School of Psychology - states that if you abstain from Facebook activity, stress hormone cortisol drops.

 

To study the impact of the app of the social networking giant, Prof. Vanman and his team formed two groups, comprising 138 study participants in total. The researchers then took saliva samples from the participants and asked one of the groups to abstain from the Facebook activity for five days while told the other to continue using the app.

After five days, their samples were again taken. According to the results published in the Journal of Social Psychology, the cortisol level dropped among the members of the group which was asked not to use the Facebook app. "Taking a Facebook break for just 5 days reduced a person's level of the stress hormone cortisol," Medical News Today quoted Prof. Vanman as saying.

Too much cortisol, which is known to soar when a person is stressed, can compromise immune system, impair memory and make us susceptible to obesity. Their study also suggested that staying away from Facebook might also make you sadder - at least in the beginning. "While participants in our study showed an improvement in physiological stress by giving up Facebook, they also reported lower feelings of well-being," Prof. Vanman says.

Also the findings, according to the researchers, may apply to all social networks. So if you are hooked to WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram etc. abstaining from social media platforms might reduce your stress levels.

Tags: university of queensland, brisband, stress, facebook, social media


Related Stories

Major stressful events in life could accelerate brain ageing
Here's how you can reduce stress in your life
Dog lovers can now rent a pet to help reduce stress


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hubble measures precise distance to ancient globular star cluster for the first time

(Photo: NASA)Star clusters are the key ingredient in stellar models because the stars in each grouping are at the same distance, have the same age, and have the same chemical composition.
 

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

Daniel Bashir, a 26-year-old doctor in Karachi said he took the selfie with the leader of the world's Catholics during a youth conference at the Vatican in March. (Photo: Facebook/ Daniel Bashir)
 

IPL 2018: ‘Special’ Mayank Markande earns Mahela Jayawardene’s praise

Mayank Markande scalped three wickets, including a wicket of MS Dhoni, for twenty runs during Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2018 opener. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dwayne Bravo-Kieron Pollard: Divided by IPL teams, united by 400 number jesery

“(Kieron) Pollard is the first player to play 400 T20 games. So he has 400 on his back. And I'm the first bowler to get 400 wickets,” said Dwayne Bravo about why he and Pollard 400 number jerseys. (Photo: BCCI)
 

BSNL offering 153GB data for Rs 248: All we know

The state-run firm BSNL, however, has the only 3G network across India while Jio's offer is for 4G service.
 

WhatsApp says it collects 'very little data'

The popular messaging platform, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, has one billion users globally and is one of the most popular mediums of instant messaging in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

53-year-old man resuscitated after his heart stops working for 18 hours

Although the man is on respiratory support, he is able to walk (Photo: AFP)

A closer look at the opioid crisis in the US

A closer look at the opioid crisis in the US. (Photo: Pixabay)

Mental health and Indian pop culture

The upcoming comedy movie Mental Hai Kya aims to “bring out the crazy in you as sanity is overrated” and that “crazy is the new normal”. The movie posters make an absolute mockery of self-harm with Rajkumar Rao burning a cigarette on his forehead as he laughs.

Major stressful events in life could accelerate brain ageing

Major stressful events in life could accelerate brain ageing. (Photo: Pixabay)

Experts explain why heart failure should be a public concern

Experts explain why heart failure should be a public concern. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham