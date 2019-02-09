search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

One in three Indians suffer from high BP: Association of Physicians of India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2019, 2:55 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2019, 4:33 am IST
The youth are the worst hit. Mental and physical stress increases the incidences of diabetes and blood pressure in them.
Dr Sreenivasa Kamath, the organising secretary, said that genetic predisposition and living environmental issues tend to be the key factors. Adding to this is a deadly combination of an unbalanced diet and an unhealthy lifestyle. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Dr Sreenivasa Kamath, the organising secretary, said that genetic predisposition and living environmental issues tend to be the key factors. Adding to this is a deadly combination of an unbalanced diet and an unhealthy lifestyle. (Photo: Pixabay)

Kochi: The battle against high blood pressure was one of the focus points of the second day of scientific programme at the ongoing annual conference of the Association of Physicians of India (API) in Kochi. Opening the session on management of hypertension, Dr Girish Mathur, vice-dean, Indian College of Physicians, said that one in three Indian adults suffer from high blood pressure.
About 72 per cent of the Indian population has a low level of good cholesterol (HDL). The alarming health conditions are largely responsible for the burden of heart attacks, stroke and kidney failure and consequent premature death and disability in the country.

“Only one half of the population suffering from hypertension are diagnosed for the condition, of them only one half started treatment. Of those under treated only half maintains correct use of drugs and of them, only one half attained the goal BP," he added.

 

Dr Sreenivasa Kamath, the organising secretary, said that genetic predisposition and living environmental issues tend to be the key factors. Adding to this is a deadly combination of an unbalanced diet and an unhealthy lifestyle.

“The youth are the worst hit. Mental and physical stress increases the incidences of diabetes and blood pressure in them.  These conditions are aggravated by smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, lack of exercise and sleep deprivation," he said.

Dr Harbir Kaur addressed the rising Indian scenario of hypertension in the elderly. Dr Ajay Menon talked about early morning BP surge.

A panel discussion was held on the importance of the latest hypertension guidelines and their applicability for public health. During the conference, physicians expressed concern that a substantial number do not comply with continued medication and prescribed lifestyle changes.

More than 10,000 delegates from India and abroad attended the four-day summit.

...
Tags: high blood pressure, association of physicians of india, hypertension
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Lifestyle

The band’s young journey has been through sloping, steep, winding, narrow and wide roads.

Kerala band to perform in Chennai

The Open Lab Work is a test about the world through the prism of physical, chemical and biological knowledge.

Students to solve common chemistry myths

Subrahmanian with various other campaign managers

More reasons to go vegan

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee optics add to long poll drama



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahemdabad celebrating single-hood: the anti-Valentine’s series

MBA Chaiwala is enthusiastically promoting and celebrating Valentine’s day as a day for singles instead. (Photo: MBA Chai Wala/Facebook)
 

Good to see the old MS Dhoni back, his presence will be vital for India: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj has left no stone unturned in his preparations and is raring to go full throttle for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL. (Photo: PTI)
 

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor.
 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi on Koffee With Karan 6 for this hilarious reply

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Compassion and care improve lifestyle

Meeting negative thoughts and feelings with compassion is a radically different way to keep them in check. (Photo: Pixabay)

The need to address sleep apnoea

Sleep apnoea is a serious disorder and should not be taken lightly as it leads to memory loss and depression even. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Selfie addicts report anxiety

They were found to suffer from mood swings, loneliness and extremely low self-esteem, says the study.

Suicides on the decline globally

Suicide might be better tackled if treated as just another illness, say experts. (Photo: AFP)

72 per cent of heart failure is ischemic heart disease

A study was done by Trivandrum Heart Failure Registry (THFR) on In-Hospital and Three-Year Outcomes of Heart Failure Patients in South India. The results of the study concluded that 72 per cent of patients diagnosed with heart failure suffered from ischemic heart disease.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham