One in three Indians suffer from high BP: Association of Physicians of India

Kochi: The battle against high blood pressure was one of the focus points of the second day of scientific programme at the ongoing annual conference of the Association of Physicians of India (API) in Kochi. Opening the session on management of hypertension, Dr Girish Mathur, vice-dean, Indian College of Physicians, said that one in three Indian adults suffer from high blood pressure.

About 72 per cent of the Indian population has a low level of good cholesterol (HDL). The alarming health conditions are largely responsible for the burden of heart attacks, stroke and kidney failure and consequent premature death and disability in the country.

“Only one half of the population suffering from hypertension are diagnosed for the condition, of them only one half started treatment. Of those under treated only half maintains correct use of drugs and of them, only one half attained the goal BP," he added.

Dr Sreenivasa Kamath, the organising secretary, said that genetic predisposition and living environmental issues tend to be the key factors. Adding to this is a deadly combination of an unbalanced diet and an unhealthy lifestyle.

“The youth are the worst hit. Mental and physical stress increases the incidences of diabetes and blood pressure in them. These conditions are aggravated by smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, lack of exercise and sleep deprivation," he said.

Dr Harbir Kaur addressed the rising Indian scenario of hypertension in the elderly. Dr Ajay Menon talked about early morning BP surge.

A panel discussion was held on the importance of the latest hypertension guidelines and their applicability for public health. During the conference, physicians expressed concern that a substantial number do not comply with continued medication and prescribed lifestyle changes.

More than 10,000 delegates from India and abroad attended the four-day summit.