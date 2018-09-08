search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Now, new blood test to screen for secondary heart attack

ANI
Published Sep 8, 2018, 9:16 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2018, 9:16 am IST
Researchers identified plasma lipid biomarkers that improve upon traditional risk factors in predicting heart disease and stroke.
Revolutionary blood test is proposed to be trialled in Australia over the next 2-3 years as part of a broader personalised precision health program currently under development. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Revolutionary blood test is proposed to be trialled in Australia over the next 2-3 years as part of a broader personalised precision health program currently under development. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington DC: Researchers are developing a new blood test which could screen if a person is at risk of a secondary heart attack.

The Baker Institute's head of metabolomics, Professor Peter Meikle and his team have identified plasma lipid biomarkers (fats in the blood) that improve upon traditional risk factors in predicting heart disease and stroke.

 

He says the revolutionary blood test is proposed to be trialled in Australia over the next 2-3 years as part of a broader personalised precision health program currently under development. Eventually, a general practitioner (GP) will be able to order this test in order to better assess a patient's risk of developing heart disease.

"The test was developed after a study looked at 10,000 samples to find the bio markers that will determine whether a person is at risk of having another heart attack," said Prof Meikle.

"We hope to identify those individuals who are at greatest risk of a second heart attack so that they can be closely monitored and treated accordingly. While there are thousands of lipids in the blood, our challenge is to identify which ones best predict disease outcomes," he added.

To date, a prototype of this test has been trailed in America, yet the prototype only provides GP's and patients with limited information on the basis of 2 lipid markers, and it is not yet available in Australia.

The test will be a simple blood test, similar to the process and cost of having a cholesterol test, and could be operated out of hospital pathology laboratories that already contain the necessary equipment.

"Our test will use up to ten lipid markers to better diagnose heart disease. It's a challenging, yet very exciting time. We effectively have the information and are in the process of refining the technology," said Prof Meikle.

"Once the protocols for a diagnostic heart disease blood test are in place; it will be possible to additional markers for the test to also be used in predicting diabetes and potentially Alzheimer's disease as well. The test will reclassify a patient's risk of heart attack and stroke. It will better identify who within the 'intermediate' risk category are in fact, at higher risk, and help guide physicians in the appropriate treatment of patients."

The study has been published in the journal JCI Insight.

Tags: blood test, secondary heart attack, health and well being, plasma lipid biomarkers, heart disease, stroke


Related Stories

Novel blood test detects 95 per cent of cancers at any stage of aggressiveness
Simple blood test can detect rare cancer
New blood test could predict kidney cancer 5 years before diagnosis


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asiad semis defeat changed scenario of whole team: India hockey captain PR Sreejesh

Reflecting on the team’s perennial problems of conceding late goals and crumbling in pressure situations, the custodian said that players needed to step up their game. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in a film.
 

Aishwarya gave Abhishek practical acting advice during 1st film and it’s hilarious

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Dhai Akshar Prem Ke.’
 

People who fast between meals may live longer and healthier lives: study

It is actually fasting as opposed to frequent snacking that has an impact on metabolism (Photo: AFP)
 

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

Looking at the significance of sleep in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, Sumnox sounds like a weird yet handy device.
 

Flipkart aims over 30 per cent phone sales this festive season

Online sales is about 39 per cent in the country, which is the highest so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Here's why smiling doesn't indicate happiness

It is usually believed that a person is happy when they are engaging with another person or group of people. (Photo: Pixabay)

Obesity takes a toll on sedentary, junk-food eating tiny-tots

With easy access to fast foods and high dependency on technology, we are increasingly witnessing children leading sedentary lifestyles from an early age.

All you need to know about spinal stenosis

All you need to know about spinal stenosis. (Photo: Pixabay)

Lack of sodium could cause nausea and muscle cramps

Lack of sodium could cause nausea and muscle cramps. (Photo: Pexels)

New study reveals consuming probiotic yoghurt may be pointless for some

New study reveals why consuming probiotic yoghurt may be pointless for some. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham