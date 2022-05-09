Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 08 May 2022 Obesity, anaemia on ...
Obesity, anaemia on rise in Telangana: Survey

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published May 9, 2022, 1:37 am IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 1:37 am IST
Obesity among urban women is at 41.7 per cent, even higher than men
Elevated blood pressure or hypertension was also found to be quite common, more so in urban areas than rural.
 Elevated blood pressure or hypertension was also found to be quite common, more so in urban areas than rural. (DC file photo/Representational)

HYDERABAD: The findings of the recently released National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) reveal that all is not well with Telangana when it comes to public health. In the survey, it was found that obesity among men in the state rose from 24.2 per cent in 2015-16 to 32.3 per cent in 2019-20.

The report was released by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday. Field work for NFHS-5 was conducted from 30 June, 2019 to 14 November, 2019. Information was gathered from 27,351 households, 27,518 women and 3,863 men.

 

According to the survey, obesity among men is far more prevalent in urban areas, where 40.2 per cent of men were found to be overweight or obese, compared to 28.1 per cent in rural areas. Obesity among urban women is at 41.7 per cent, even higher than men. Obesity among rural women also rose, but only marginally, from 28.6 per cent in 2015-16 to 30.1 per cent in 2019. Respondents were classified as obese or overweight if their body mass index (BMI) was above 25.

The prevalence of anaemia among children and pregnant women has risen substantially. The percentage of children in the 6 months to 5 years age group has increased from an already high 60.7 per cent to 70 per cent. For women in the 15-49 years age group, the prevalence has risen from 48.2 per cent to 53.2 per cent. Much fewer men are affected by anaemia. Among male teens in the 15-19 years bracket, anaemia prevalence has risen from 19.2 per cent to 25.1 per cent.

 

Elevated blood pressure or hypertension was also found to be quite common, more so in urban areas than rural. About 31.4 per cent of men suffered from the condition, while the percentage among urban men was 36.8, and among women was 26.1. The national percentages are lower — 24 per cent in men and 21.3 per cent in women.

High or very high levels of blood sugar levels were also found to be fairly prevalent, with 18.1 per cent of men and 14.7 per cent of women suffering from the condition.

Data on gender-based violence reveals that the percentage of women who have been married and experienced spousal violence has reduced from 42.9 to 36.9 per cent. The figure is much higher in rural areas (42.3) than in urban areas (27.3).

 

In a major change, men who have comprehensive knowledge of HIV/AIDS have significantly reduced from 50.1 per cent in 2015-16 to 30.5 per cent in 2019-20.

...
Tags: national family health survey, national family health survey-5
Location: India, Telangana


