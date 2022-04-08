Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 08 Apr 2022 Stress due to overwo ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Stress due to overwork drives IT sector youths to drug-abuse

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Apr 8, 2022, 12:22 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2022, 12:24 am IST
Psychologists say IT employees face work overload and job insecurity. These push them to alcohol and drug abuse
Psychologists say 'recreational drugs' are consumed by software professionals by way of relief from tension due to their long working hours. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 Psychologists say 'recreational drugs' are consumed by software professionals by way of relief from tension due to their long working hours. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)

Hyderabad: The state government is concerned about instances of drug abuse among the IT sector workforce. 

Psychologists say 'recreational drugs' are consumed by software professionals by way of relief from tension due to their long working hours.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said he interacted with the IT sector chiefs about ensuring a work-life balance and to limit the stress caused by excessive work.

"The number of drug abusers is very less in the 6-8 lakh community of IT employees in the state. They are generally stressed. A survey done by Apollo hospital showed how young people are falling prey to hypertension and cardiac issues. I don't speak to the IT chiefs about drugs, per se, but seek to engage them in more CSR activities. We encourage them to go out in the community and help them. We have meditation centers in Cyberabad. With the employees coming back to offices after the pandemic term, IT units should promote team-bonding exercises," he said.

 

Meanwhile, psychologists say IT employees face work overload and job insecurity. These push them to alcohol and drug abuse.

"My clients who work for the IT sector complain of overwork during the work-from-home period. They say that the work timings blur and they were clocking in 10-12 hours or more of work, as opposed to 9 hours in the office," said Mamta Rajkumar, who provides counselling to IT employees.

...
Tags: drug abuse among it sector workforce, telangana principal secretary jayesh ranjan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Lifestyle

A diseased planet cannot ensure healthy individuals

Let's heal the planet and heal ourselves

A healthcare volunteer inoculates an elderly man with COVID-19 vaccine dose at home in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Increased risk of serious blood clots up to six months after COVID-19: Study

The craft of making Kondapalli toys has come under real danger. (Twitter)

Workshop to promote women artisans of Kondapalli toys

There are several factors which contribute to overweight among women in urban areas than rural areas. Sedentary lifestyle, frequent consumption of junk food/ fast foods, engaging domestic help at home due to job lowering physical activity, lower exposure to sunlight etc. All these lead to obesity among women in urban areas, says a nutritionist. — Representational image/Pixabay

51% women in Hyderabad city are either overweight or obese



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Autistic children need better care: Experts

Paediatricians in Hyderabad warn that the number of autism affected children is silently growing in India. (Representational image/Pixabay)

No evidence Omicron has lower severity than Delta variant: UK study

A man receives a nasal swab during a test for Covid-19 at a street-side testing booth in New York. (APF)

Male body shaming, a growing reality

Body shaping procedure (Photo by arrangement)

UK opens up COVID boosters to all over 30s in Omicron fight

It comes as early analysis shows booster jabs being effective against the Omicron variant, the first cases of which have started being hospitalised now. (FP Photo)

Oestrogen levels linked to COVID-19 death risk in older women, suggests study

Analysis of all the data showed that compared with no oestrogen treatment, the crude odds of dying from COVID-19 were twice as high among women on oestrogen blockers (group 1), but 54 per cent lower among women on HRT (group 2). (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->