Stress due to overwork drives IT sector youths to drug-abuse

Hyderabad: The state government is concerned about instances of drug abuse among the IT sector workforce.

Psychologists say 'recreational drugs' are consumed by software professionals by way of relief from tension due to their long working hours.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said he interacted with the IT sector chiefs about ensuring a work-life balance and to limit the stress caused by excessive work.

"The number of drug abusers is very less in the 6-8 lakh community of IT employees in the state. They are generally stressed. A survey done by Apollo hospital showed how young people are falling prey to hypertension and cardiac issues. I don't speak to the IT chiefs about drugs, per se, but seek to engage them in more CSR activities. We encourage them to go out in the community and help them. We have meditation centers in Cyberabad. With the employees coming back to offices after the pandemic term, IT units should promote team-bonding exercises," he said.

Meanwhile, psychologists say IT employees face work overload and job insecurity. These push them to alcohol and drug abuse.

"My clients who work for the IT sector complain of overwork during the work-from-home period. They say that the work timings blur and they were clocking in 10-12 hours or more of work, as opposed to 9 hours in the office," said Mamta Rajkumar, who provides counselling to IT employees.