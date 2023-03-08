No need for alarm over rising flu cases: Telangana Health Minister

Rising cases of flu in the state and the city while also declaring that there was no need for any alarm and urged people to follow safety precautions indicating that wearing face masks could be a good idea to ensure cold and cough do not spread from one to another as the flu spreads through droplets released while coughing or sneezing. (Representational Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: The health department has sounded an alert over the rising cases of flu in the state and the city, while also declaring that there was no need for any alarm and urged people to follow safety precautions indicating that wearing face masks could be a good idea to ensure cold and cough do not spread from one to another as the flu spreads through droplets released while coughing or sneezing.

Health minister T. Harish Rao, who chaired a high-level review on rising influenza (flu) cases, called on people to seek medical assistance if experiencing any symptoms that include cold, cough, fever, or body pains. “There is no cause for any alarm. Follow the advice of the doctors, and take the prescribed medicines. People can go to any government hospital for treatment but should also ensure that they do not spread cold, and cough to others around them,” Harish Rao said during the video conference.

The video conference was attended among others by health secretary S.A.M. Rizvi, family welfare commissioner Sweta Mohanty, director of medical education Dr K. Ramesh Reddy, Gandhi, Fever, and Niloufer hospitals superintendents Dr M. Raja Dr K. Shankar, and Dr T. Usha Rani and heads of various other government hospitals in the state.

The officials explained that there has been an increase in flu cases in the state, as has been the case in other states too. Most cases in Telangana had people suffering from fever, cough, and body aches. They said people should not rush to take antibiotics to treat the fevers and other symptoms and must take medical advice if suffering from flu, or fly-like symptoms.

Meanwhile, the number of patients turning up with flu-like symptoms at various basti dawakhanas in the city has risen from around 90 a day to about 110 a day, while at the Fever Hospital, 500 to 600 patients were coming for outpatient treatment every day.