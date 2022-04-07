Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 07 Apr 2022 Increased risk of se ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Increased risk of serious blood clots up to six months after COVID-19: Study

PTI
Published Apr 7, 2022, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2022, 3:35 pm IST
Researchers found that the risks were highest in patients infected during the first COVID wave, in comparison with the next two waves
A healthcare volunteer inoculates an elderly man with COVID-19 vaccine dose at home in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 A healthcare volunteer inoculates an elderly man with COVID-19 vaccine dose at home in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

London: People infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have an increased risk of developing serious blood clots for up to six months after the infection, even in mild cases, according to a study published in The BMJ.

The researchers found an increased risk of deep vein thrombosis -- a blood clot in the leg -- up to three months after COVID-19 infection, pulmonary embolism -- a blood clot in the lung -- up to six months, and a bleeding event up to two months.

 

They also show a higher risk of events in patients with underlying conditions, patients with more severe COVID-19, and during the first pandemic wave compared with the second and third waves.

The researchers from Umea University in Sweden noted that these results support measures to prevent thrombotic events, especially for high risk patients, and strengthen the importance of vaccination against COVID-19.

Using national registries in Sweden, they identified more than one million people with confirmed SARSCoV-2 infection between February 1, 2020 and May 25, 2021, matched by age, sex, and county of residence to more than four million people who had not had a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result.

 

The researchers first calculated the rates of deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and bleeding in COVID-19 individuals during a control period -- before and long after COVID-19 diagnosis -- and compared it to the rates in different time intervals after COVID-19 diagnosis.

They then calculated the rates of deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and bleeding 1-30 days after COVID-19 diagnosis in the COVID-19 group and compared them to the corresponding rates in the control group.

The results show that compared with the control period, risks were significantly increased 90 days after COVID-19 for deep vein thrombosis, 180 days for pulmonary embolism, and 60 days for bleeding.

 

After taking account of a range of potentially influential factors, the researchers found a five-fold increase in risk of deep vein thrombosis, a 33-fold increase in risk of pulmonary embolism, and an almost twofold increase in risk of bleeding in the 30 days after infection.

This means that a first deep vein thrombosis occurred in 401 patients with COVID-19 and 267 control patients, the researchers said.

A first pulmonary embolism event occurred in 1,761 patients with COVID-19 and 171 control patients, and a first bleeding event occurred in 1,002 patients with covid-19 and 1,292 control patients, they said.

 

The researchers found that the risks were highest in patients with more severe COVID-19 and during the first pandemic wave compared with the second and third waves, which they said could be explained by improvements in treatment and vaccine coverage in older patients after the first wave.

Even among mild, non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients, the researchers found increased risks of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

No increased risk of bleeding was found in mild cases, but a noticeable increase was observed in more severe cases.

 

This is an observational study, so the researchers cannot establish cause, and they acknowledge several limitations which might have affected their findings.

For example, they said VTE may have been underdiagnosed in patients with COVID-19, testing for the disease was limited, especially during the first pandemic wave, and information on vaccination was not available.

...
Tags: post covid complications, covid-19 study


Related Stories

Russia registers world's first nasal vaccine against COVID-19
Private schools in Hyderabad resist Covid vax for kids
All adults may be cleared for COVID-19 booster doses
Transmission of COVID-19 infection from mother to baby rare: BMJ study

Latest From Lifestyle

A diseased planet cannot ensure healthy individuals

Let's heal the planet and heal ourselves

The craft of making Kondapalli toys has come under real danger. (Twitter)

Workshop to promote women artisans of Kondapalli toys

There are several factors which contribute to overweight among women in urban areas than rural areas. Sedentary lifestyle, frequent consumption of junk food/ fast foods, engaging domestic help at home due to job lowering physical activity, lower exposure to sunlight etc. All these lead to obesity among women in urban areas, says a nutritionist. — Representational image/Pixabay

51% women in Hyderabad city are either overweight or obese

Stills from the show 'Bridgerton'. (By Arrangement)

Match-maker, match-maker, make me a match



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

COVID vaccinated pregnant women pass protection to newborns: Study

The findings of the study were published in the 'American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology MFM'. (Representational image: ANI)

Sputnik V Covid vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer: Study

The study found that Sputnik V vaccine demonstrates more than 2 times higher levels of virus neutralising antibodies to Omicron variant than two doses of Pfizer vaccine. (Photo: PTI/File)

'Keeping awake' habit high in Hyderabad

Some 28 per cent of the respondents from the city said they stayed up late at night worrying about their future post the pandemic. (Representational image)

Avoid Omicron with three-ply or N95 masks: Medical experts

Unfortunately, post the second wave many people are moving around without a mask, which could be catastrophic. The youth especially need to be told about the importance of masks and transmission of viruses. — news.harvard.edu

UK opens up COVID boosters to all over 30s in Omicron fight

It comes as early analysis shows booster jabs being effective against the Omicron variant, the first cases of which have started being hospitalised now. (FP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->