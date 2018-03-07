search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Menopause symptoms linked to poor sleep quality, says study

REUTERS
Published Mar 7, 2018, 8:27 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 8:36 am IST
Sleep disorders are the most common complaints during (the) menopause transition and postmenopause.
Sexual and psychosocial issues associated with menopause did not track with sleep problems. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Sexual and psychosocial issues associated with menopause did not track with sleep problems. (Photo: Pixabay)

Menopause symptoms make middle-aged sleep problems more likely for some women, a study from South Korea suggests.

“Sleep disorders are the most common complaints during (the) menopause transition and postmenopause,” said senior study author Dr. Hyun-Young Park of the National Research Institute of Health in Chungbuk.

 

“Poor sleep quality and inadequate sleep duration are associated with negative health outcomes, such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, cancer-related mortality, diabetes, depression and poor quality of life,” Park said by email.

During and after menopause, women are more prone to sleep problems like trouble falling asleep, waking up several times during the night and waking up earlier than desired, the study team writes in PLoS ONE online February 20, but it has been unclear whether menopausal symptoms contribute to these sleep disturbances.

Although hormonal changes may influence sleep problems, other factors may also play a role, they note.

To see if physical and psychological symptoms of menopause are linked to sleep problems, Park and colleagues analyzed data from 634 women between ages 44 and 56 who participated in a study that included an annual health exam at Kangbuk Samsung Hospital clinics in Seoul and Suwon in 2012-2013.

The study used questionnaires to measure sleep quality as well as hot flashes and flushes, night sweats, and other physical, sexual and psychological symptoms associated with peri-menopause and menopause. Park’s team also looked for differences among the women based on age, body mass index, chronic diseases, smoking status, marital status, income, education, employment status, physical activity, depression and stress.

Overall, they found that 19 per cent of the women in the study group reported poor sleep quality, and those who had sleep problems were more likely to have higher blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. They were also older, non-smokers, less educated and more likely to be living without a partner, to have depression and to have more stress.

Sleep quality seemed to get worse as women went through menopause, with about 30 per cent of postmenopausal women reporting poor sleep. In particular, sleep disturbances and sleep latency became worse in postmenopausal women.

Overall, poor sleep was related to physical symptoms and vasomotor symptoms such as night sweats, hot flashes and flushes. Those who reported more severe symptoms were also more likely to report poorer sleep.

Sexual and psychosocial issues associated with menopause did not track with sleep problems, the researchers found.

“As a sleep psychologist, I see many women whose sleep is negatively affected by menopausal symptoms, particularly hot flashes during the night,” said Aric Prather, a psychologist at the University of California, San Francisco, who wasn’t involved with the study.

The research team would like to further examine other factors related to sleep quality, including changes in hormone levels, mood disorders, other medical conditions and lifestyle factors. Other studies have suggested that hormone replacement therapy may improve sleep in postmenopausal women, which could be because estrogen is involved in sleep regulation, the study authors write. Other factors such as obesity may have a negative impact on sleep quality as well.

“There is a real need to develop novel and targeted strategies for getting women back to sleep when menopausal symptoms hit,” Prather said.

Tags: menopause, sleep quality, health and well being, women, post menopause, obesity, cardiovascular disease


Related Stories

Early periods, menopause linked with higher stroke risk: Study
Breastfeeding mothers less likely to suffer from hypertension after menopause: Study
Menopause hormone changes worsen rheumatoid arthritis symptoms, says study


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro reportedly facing an issue

The Xioami Redmi Note 5 Pro is a low-cost phone and offers good value for money.
 

International Women’s Day: Here are skincare tips to help exude confidence

Here are beauty tips to help celebrate International Women's Day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kedar Jadhav reveals the one MS Dhoni move that made him a different player

"I firmly believe that I became a different player after Dhoni bhai asked me to bowl in international cricket. I hadn't even dreamt until then that I could bowl and pick wickets for India," said Kedar Jadhav. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sourav Ganguly, 'dada' of Indian cricket, joins LinkedIn

Ganguly will now be part of the LinkedIn Influencer Program that includes an illustrious list of names such as Narendra Modi, Bill Gates, Richard Branson among others.
 

International Women's Day: Female achievers felicitated in Hyderabad

Speaking about it, Miss India Mannat Singh said, "I wish everyone a happy women's day in advance."
 

Flying cab technology could be ready within decade: Porsche

The "pop.up next" concept by Audi, Airbus and Italdsign is pictured here. (Photo: Airbus)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Salt tied to elevated blood pressure, even with healthy diet, says study

Eating high-sodium foods has long been associated with raised blood pressure readings.

Women feel pain a lot differently than men: Study

Pain begins differently for men and women at the cellular level. (Photo: Pixabay)

Gene responsible for autism identified, may lead to better treatments

Many neurodevelopmental disorders are caused by large missing pieces of genetic material in a person's genome. (Photo: Pixabay)

Talking to passengers impacts driving ability as badly as texting: Study

Drivers who engaged in conversation with their passengers experienced negative effects similar to talking on the phone. (Photo: Pixabay)

'Biostatis' slows down biological processes, prevents death from traumatic injury

When a soldier suffers a traumatic injury or acute infection, the first medical treatment determines the survival rate. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham