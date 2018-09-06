search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Quarter of adults too inactive, putting health at risk

REUTERS
Published Sep 6, 2018, 9:09 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2018, 9:09 am IST
There has been no improvement in global levels of physical activity since 2001, according to the study.
Around 40 percent of adults in the United States, 36 percent in Britain and 14 percent in China did too little exercise to stay healthy.
 Around 40 percent of adults in the United States, 36 percent in Britain and 14 percent in China did too little exercise to stay healthy.

More than a quarter of the world’s adults - or 1.4 billion people - take too little exercise, putting them at higher risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia and cancers, according to a World Health Organization-led study.

In 2016, around one in three women and one in four men worldwide were not reaching the recommended levels of physical activity to stay healthy – at least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise a week.

 

There has been no improvement in global levels of physical activity since 2001, according to the study, which was conducted by World Health Organization (WHO) researchers and published on Tuesday in The Lancet Global Health journal.

The highest rates of lack of exercise in 2016 were in adults in Kuwait, American Samoa, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, where more than half of all adults were not active enough to protect their health.

By comparison, around 40 percent of adults in the United States, 36 percent in Britain and 14 percent in China did too little exercise to stay healthy.

“Unlike other major global health risks, levels of insufficient physical activity are not falling worldwide, on average, and over a quarter of all adults are not reaching the recommended levels of physical activity for good health,” said Regina Guthold of the WHO, who co-led the research.

The WHO says insufficient physical activity is one of the leading risk factors for premature death worldwide. It raises the risk of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes.

By becoming more active, it says, people can easily achieve benefits such as improve muscular and cardio-respiratory fitness, better bone health, weight control and reduced risk of hypertension, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, depression and various types of cancer.

The study found that levels of low physical activity were more than twice as great in high-income countries compared to poorer nations, and had increased by 5.0 percent in richer countries from 2001 to 2016.

In wealthier countries, the researchers said, a transition towards more sedentary jobs as well as sedentary forms of recreation and transport could explain higher levels of inactivity. In less well-off countries, people tend to be more active at work and for transport, they said.

They urged governments to take note of these changes and put in place infrastructures that promote walking and cycling for transport and active sports and recreation.

Tags: physical activity, global levels, united states, britain, china, health and well being, world health organization, noncommunicable disease


Related Stories

Antioxidants don't relieve muscle soreness after exercise
Simple leg exercises can improve heart health, new study claims
Too much exercise likely to affect mental health: Experts


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harbhajan Singh slams Indian selectors as Mayank Agarwal ignored for Asia Cup 2018

“Where is Mayank Agarwal ??? After scoring so many runs I don’t see him in the squad ... different rules for different people I guess,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Walking tied to lower risk of heart failure in older women

In heart failure, the heart muscle is too weak to pump enough blood through the body. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

You seriously need to get the Android Pie update ASAP: Here’s why

Android 9 Pie is presently running on a total of less than 0.01 per cent of smartphones across the world.
 

Serena’s support, Trump’s ridicule! Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal prompts huge debate

The deal unveiled by Nike and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was a trending topic on Twitter and other social networks, with some fans urging a boycott of the company's clothes and sneakers - even burning and cutting out the signature swoosh logos on their gear. (Photo: Twitter / Colin Kaepernick)
 

You want the notch on iPhones, says global survey

44 per cent are expecting something that Apple has never done before on the iPhones — expandable storage.
 

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Toxic metals tied to increased heart disease risk

Accumulation of toxic metals in the body can lead to metal poisoning and what’s known as oxidative stress. (Photo: Pixabay)

Heart’s age tells a sad bedtime story

Researchers have evaluated prolonged periods of insufficient sleep having negative effects on multiple body systems including the cardiovascular system.

Hyderabad: Perfect body obsession induces suicidal tendencies

Sixty morbidly obese patients were studied in South India and it was found that 33.33 per cent of them were suffering from depression and 50 per cent of them suffered from dysthymia which is persistent and chronic depression.

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth. (Photo: Pixabay)

Babies can differentiate between leaders and bullies, new study finds

Babies differentiate between leaders and bullies, new study finds
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham