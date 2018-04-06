Here are foods for healthy skin this summer

The most important part of your daily life. Drinking plenty of water keeps your hydrated, thus results in a blemish free you. (Photo: Pixabay)

Food or drinks that should be consumed in the afternoon that can help your skin to stay healthy - something that should be eaten for lunch or as an add-on to lunch

Add cinnamon to your coffee or tea. This will help you regulate blood sugar by decreasing the amount of sugar that enters bloodstream after meal. It also helps you lose weight and maintain a healthy digestive system

Drink a glass of lime water 30 minutes before lunch. It will provide additional enzymes for good digestion and will help you absorb the most nutrients out of your meal

Some must haves in your afternoon meal:

Sweet boiled potato: High amount of dietary fibre, low calorie content and high amount of water in sweet potato will work great if you’re trying to lose weight. It is also rich in Vitamin C.

Sprouts: Richness of proteins, vitamins and essential minerals in sprouts makes it a perfectly suitable lunch item. It draws out impurities and detoxifies blood giving you a healthy glowing skin.

Dark Chocolate: One of the best sources of antioxidants. It improves blood flow and therefore, reduces blood pressure. Flavonols in dark chocolate improve sun damaged skin and also hydrates your skin from the core.

Oatmeal: Soluble fibre in oatmeal is helpful for good heart health. This low-calorie diet assists you in weight loss and controls blood pressure.

Green Tea: The best time to have green tea is either 2 hours before or after your meal. Its calming effects help reduce stress and antioxidant properties help you with reducing wrinkles and other aging signs. Green Tea also helps in flushing out toxins from your blood.

Walnuts: Nuts are rich in omega 3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, antioxidants, and minerals. It can be real healthy if consumed an hour before lunch. It helps in building a flawless and beautiful skin.

Water: The most important part of your daily life. Drinking plenty of water keeps your hydrated, thus results in a blemish free you.

The article has been authored by Amit Sarda, Managing Director, Soulflower.