search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Dairy products associated with higher bone strength in men: Study

ANI
Published Apr 6, 2018, 8:40 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2018, 9:52 am IST
Researchers studied the quantitative computed tomography (QCT) measures of bone to determine the associations with dairy intake.
Dairy products associated with higher bone strength in men. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Dairy products associated with higher bone strength in men. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington: Turns out that higher intake of the dairy products including milk, yogurt and cheese is associated with higher volumetric bone mineral density and vertebral strength at the spine in men.

A new study conducted by a group of researchers from Hebrew SeniorLife's Institute for Aging Research (IFAR), Wageningen University, Tilburg University, University of Reading, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) has concluded that dairy intake seems to be most beneficial for men over age 50, and continued to have positive associations irrespective of serum vitamin D status.

 

A total of 1,522 men and 1,104 women from the Framingham Study, aged between 32 to 81 years participated in the study.

Researchers studied the quantitative computed tomography (QCT) measures of bone to determine the associations with dairy intake.

"This study related dairy intake with QCT- derived bone measures, which are unique because they provide information on the bone geometry and compartment-specific bone density that are key determinants of bone strength. The results of this study highlight the beneficial role of a combination of dairy foods upon bone health and these beneficial associations remain irrespective of serum vitamin D status in a person", said co-author of the study Shivani Sahni.

The results of this study were published recently in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Density.

Tags: dairy, health, milk, bone health, yogurt, cheese


Related Stories

Platypus milk unlikely hero in global fight against drug resistant pathogens
Here are health benefits of milk
Mum earns thousands selling her breast milk to bodybuilders


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

VSS Unity spaceship goes supersonic in its first flight

With the engine shut down, Unity coasted upward to an apogee of 84,271 feet (25,686 meters). (Photo: Virgin Galactic)
 

WhatsApp: A fake malicious app can steal personal data from phone

WhatsApp, being one of the most popular apps with over 1.5 billion monthly active users globally, is bound to have replicated.
 

CWG 2018: Sanjita Chanu wins second gold for India in weightlifting

Sanjita Chanu, who had won gold in 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, added yet another CWG gold against her name at Gold Coast games. (Photo: Twitter / IOA)
 

Pakistan minister trolled for giving communal colour to Salman Khan's conviction

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. The court awarded Khan five years in jail in the case. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sign language relies on same area of brain as verbal speech, says study

The researchers examined the production of phrases consisting of two words in American Sign Language (ASL) to come to this conclusion. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Wives of twin brothers give birth on same day

Despite having expected delivery dates more than two weeks apart, the new families were happily surprised that the newborn cousins will share a birthday. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Cigarette packets will soon display a 'quit line' number

Cigarette packets will display a 'quit line' number from September. (Photo: Pixabay)

Use of digital devices affects relationships, new study finds

Use of digital devices affects relationships. (Photo: Pixabay)

Sign language relies on same area of brain as verbal speech, says study

The researchers examined the production of phrases consisting of two words in American Sign Language (ASL) to come to this conclusion. (Photo: Pixabay)

Biological clock in women: Myth or reality?

The right to give birth or postpone a pregnancy is entirely an individual's choice. (Photo: Pixabay)

Here’s what helps women cope better with low libido

Findings suggested that women, who see their sexual desire as variable and rate themselves as likely to have problems with it, are less likely to behave negatively by ignoring or avoiding the sexual problem. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham