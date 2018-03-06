Here’s why you should never skip breakfast

Research suggests that breakfast indeed is quite an big part of the day. (Photo: Pixabay)

Mothers have always maintained tht breakfast is the "most important meal of the day". And it turns out that they are right!

Research suggests that breakfast indeed is quite an big part of the day.

There are several different areas affected by skipping your morning meal.

Increased risk of diabetes: The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reports that one can increase their chances of getting diabetes by skipping breakfast.

Increased risk of heart disease: Studies have shown that avoiding brekkie is associated with hypertension and elevated blood sugar levels.

Helps memory: In 2005 a meta-analysis published in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association found that eating breakfast could improve cognitive function. Breakfast helps brain work better, improving your logic and memory.

Helps lose weight: A recent study found that those who had breakfast as their biggest meal of the day lost a significant amount of weight compared to those who had a big dinner.

Here’s what you could eat for breakfast:

Savoury options include eggs, sausages or even avocado on toast.

For sweet one can try porridge and honey or granola, or go all out with pancakes, waffles or even a bit of French toast.