Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 05 Oct 2021 Cadila Healthcare ge ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Cadila Healthcare gets DCGI nod to conduct phase 3 trials for two-dose COVID vaccine

PTI
Published Oct 5, 2021, 5:17 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2021, 5:17 pm IST
The company has got the permission for conduct of phase III trials for two-dose Covid vaccine, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing
Earlier in August, in a filing to BSE, Cadila Healthcare had said that it plans to seek approval for the two dose regimen of the vaccine. (Representational Image: ANI)
 Earlier in August, in a filing to BSE, Cadila Healthcare had said that it plans to seek approval for the two dose regimen of the vaccine. (Representational Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Tuesday said it has received permission from the Indian drug regulator for conducting phase III trials for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.

The company has already received the emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D to be administered in three doses on August 20.

 

The company has "... got the permission for conduct of phase III trials for two-dose Covid vaccine," Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier in August, in a filing to BSE, Cadila Healthcare had said that it plans to seek approval for the two dose regimen of the vaccine. It had also mentioned that the company plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses of ZyCoV-D annually.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare Ltd were trading at Rs 563.95 per scrip on BSE, up 0.29 percent from their previous close.

...
Tags: cadila healthcare, covid vaccine, zycov-d, covid-19 vaccine, drug controller general of india (dcgi)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Lifestyle

The birds travel thousands of kilometres from Siberia to these sanctuaries every year on their winter sojourn. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Death of winter migratory birds creates flutter in Nellore region

Chef Antonio's Love Triangle Pizza

Culinary Medley : Who Says Vegan Dishes Are Boring?

Mazher Ahmed pointed out that recent flash floods, which have devastated life of poor and middle class, have been due to such unauthorised constructions. If they are not stopped, disasters would once again follow. — Representational image/DC

Encroachments of Hyderabad lakes continuing

Already, thousands of big trees including those a hundred years old were cut down during the construction of the NH 44 four-lane road. (DC)

National highway works cost dear, over 1,000 trees to be chopped



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Take the break

Photo used for representation

Gut matters

Picture used for representation

Constable riding bicycle for 55 km to work

Though not daily, I cycle to work as frequently as possible. I have completed riding 1,000 kilometres last month, the constable disclosed. — DC Image/Anudeep Ceremilla

Excess use of antibiotics may cause health crisis in India: Expert

Representational Image for antibiotics. (Photo: Pixabay)

Nipah antibodies detected in two varieties of bats: Kerala Health Minister

The remaining samples were also being tested by the lab and its results would be available soon, the minister added. (File Image/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->