Cancer claimed 9.6 million lives in 2018, future to see more

Hyderabad: The global burden of cancer is estimated to have risen by 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018 - and that number is likely to increase. The standard cancer treatment is very high due to which the financial burden has been increasing on the patients. Many of them are uninsured.

Even the Aarogyasri Scheme has not helped cancer patients to a large extent. Many patients have applied for assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, according to doctors. Early detection can often help in decreasing the cost of treatment and increase the survival rate too.

India depicts a grim reality in cancer care as 50 per cent of patients pay out of their pockets for treatment. A majority of oncologists say cancer incidences are likely to increase by about 25 per cent in the next 5 years. Dr T. Pratap Reddy, consultant radiation oncologist at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, said, “It is important for cancer patients to get proper treatment. Some cancers are curable while in others, life is prolonged and suffering is reduced. By undergoing cancer screening, some cancers can be detected in the early years.”

A standard cancer treatment for early and advanced stage costs about Rs 4.5 lakh. Metastatic stage cancer treatment costs about `6 lakh. The financial burden increases sharply if a patient opts for advanced therapy.

Across all cancer types, advanced treatment is pegged at Rs 10 lakh for locally advanced stage and about 14 lakh for metastatic stage, according to a survey carried out by life insurance companies.

Insurance companies conducted a study with 100 oncologists across 15 cities to assess the state of cancer care in India and its impact on patients. The study revealed a shocking picture as nearly 75 per cent patients were either uninsured or inadequately insured.

Dr Sai Ram, an oncologist from MNJ Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad, said, “If a patient is diagnosed with cancer and has the Aarogyasri card or health card or insurance, we do it here free-of-cost for the initial stages. For cancers in the second or third stage, the cost of treatment is very high. With Aarogyasri, only the first line of treatment can be afforded. After that the second line in Aarogyasri is not provided.”