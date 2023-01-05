  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 04 Jan 2023 Covid variant &lsquo ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Covid variant ‘Kraken’ spreading in Telangana, but nothing to worry: Experts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Jan 5, 2023, 12:03 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2023, 12:03 am IST
Experts said the Covid subvariant has seen a surge in the United States and is spreading faster than most other variants. (PTI)
 Experts said the Covid subvariant has seen a surge in the United States and is spreading faster than most other variants. (PTI)

Hyderabad: With three cases of the 'Kraken' XBB.1.5 Covid variant detected in Telangana by genome sequencing, experts have allayed fears that the variant will not cause severe infections in Indians.

According to the Covid bulletin released by the state's health department on Wednesday, five new cases were reported in the state, three of which were in Hyderabad.

Experts said the Covid subvariant has seen a surge in the United States and is spreading faster than most other variants. It was first detected in the US on November 14, and as of the last week of December, it accounted for approximately 20 per cent of Covid cases in that country.

Dr Kiran Madhala, ICMR-certified researcher and HOD, critical care department, Nizamabad Government Hospital, believed that any variant has three key characteristics: transmissibility — how quickly it can spread; immune evasion — how well it can evade antibodies produced by previous infections or vaccines; and pathogenicity — how severe the infection will be.

According to Dr Madhala, the transmissibility of XBB.1.5 is about 1.6 times more than that of BA.2, which triggered the third wave in India. It also has one of the highest immune evasion rates of any Omicron variant. Its pathogenicity, which is normally inversely related to transmissibility, is, nevertheless, low.

Indians should not be concerned about this variant since, like the Omicron variants, it may cause rapid spread of infections despite having received vaccinations or being infected previously, but it will cause only mild or asymptomatic infections in the vast majority of people. This is because the majority of the Indian population has vaccination immunity and has been exposed to similar variants. Its parent XBB variety is also spreading in the country, he said.

...
Tags: covid-19 variant, covid-19 india, covid-19 telangana, kraken xbb.1.5 covid variant


Latest From Lifestyle

the Festival is ready to infuse the Pink City with the infectious enthusiasm that books, ideas and discourse bring, along with the dynamic energy of its customary music, merchandise, food and ancillary events. (Photo By Arrangement)

Jaipur Literature Festival all set for 16th edition from January 19-23

The fire was seen in the forest region between Dodderibetta and Malemane near Charmadi Ghat last week. (DC file image)

Early forest fire in Western Ghats worries environmentalists

Tulips grown at Chintpapalli in ASR district under the supervision of Regional Agriculture Research Station (Photos by Arrangement)

Tulips growing well in AP's Chintapalli - first in south India

Dr M. Rajeev, a consultant pulmonologist at Osmania General Hospital, said the extent of the surge in cases might not be clear as a lot of cases will be asymptomatic, just like the third wave.  (File photo: PTI)

Thanks to New Year gatherings, Covid-19 cases to surge: Doctors



MOST POPULAR

 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Death by drinking excessive water

Bruce Lee, the American martial arts legend and actor. (Photo By Arrangement)

Fitness shorts

Named after Dr. Izumi Tabata, the Tabata workout is a high-intensity interval training with a total duration of four minutes. (Representational Image/ By Arrangement)

Thanks to New Year gatherings, Covid-19 cases to surge: Doctors

Dr M. Rajeev, a consultant pulmonologist at Osmania General Hospital, said the extent of the surge in cases might not be clear as a lot of cases will be asymptomatic, just like the third wave.  (File photo: PTI)

Price reduction to aid in access of highly effective multidrug-resistant TB treatment

Globally, less than two-thirds of drug-resistant TB patients are successfully treated. (Representational Image)

Doctors: Ignore all Covid 'news' on social media

Another falsehood that many have believed is that a lockdown was imminent. As of now, neither the Centre nor the state government has issued any information on the same. (Representational Image/PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->