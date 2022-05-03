Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 03 May 2022 Sunstroke cases rise ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Sunstroke cases rise as summer peaks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published May 3, 2022, 1:02 am IST
Updated May 3, 2022, 1:02 am IST
While the city has not reported any fatalities, the northern parts of the state have recorded six deaths in a span of 24 hours in April
The numbers have risen as the summer has progressed, with 17 cases recorded in February, 23 in March and 37 cases till April 18. (DC file photo)
 The numbers have risen as the summer has progressed, with 17 cases recorded in February, 23 in March and 37 cases till April 18. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: With temperatures being consistently high, the number of sunstroke cases in city hospitals is rising, with more cases expected in May, usually the hottest month.

Emergency Management and Research institute (EMRI) has reported 77 cases of sunstroke from February to April 18. The numbers have risen as the summer has progressed, with 17 cases recorded in February, 23 in March and 37 cases till April 18. Osmania Hospital has reported 10 cases of sunstroke in April, according to sources.

 

While the city has not reported any fatalities, the northern parts of the state have recorded six deaths in a span of 24 hours in April.

Dr Shivaraju K., senior consultant, department of medicine, KIMS Hospital, said people often suffer from heat-related ailments like exhaustion, cramps or headaches when they spend a long time in air-conditioned surroundings or in front of air coolers, followed by immediate exposure to heat.

Speaking on the treatment, Dr Dilip Gude, senior consultant physician at Yashoda Hospital, said for heat exhaustion and heat stroke, with delayed therapy, the death rate climbs 80 per cent. With early diagnosis and immediate cooling, the mortality rate can be reduced to 10 per cent.

 

“People suffering from uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and kidney disease should be more cautious when venturing out as water loss and extreme heat can worsen their underlying conditions,” Dr Gude said.

Last week, three noted environmentalists — Dr Narasimha Reddy Donthi, B.V. Subba Rao and Prof K. Purushottam Reddy — wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar flagging concerns about the adverse effects of high temperatures and heat waves.

 

...
Tags: summer 2022, heatstroke, heatwave, sunstroke
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Lifestyle

Sara Alam Khan with her husband Mustafa and grandchildren. (By Arrangement)

Celebrating Eid

The traders assess that mango prices would go up because of the poor yield during the present season. (Representational Image/ DC)

Untimely rains play havoc with mango crop

In the last three years, there has only been sporadic sighting of the bustard in and around Rollapadu. (PTI)

No more Great Indian Bustard in AP

The Hyderabad police commissioner has imposed traffic curbs to facilitate Id-ul-Fitr prayers. (Photo: AFP)

Id-ul-Fitr set to be grand fete after two years of pandemic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Autistic children need better care: Experts

Paediatricians in Hyderabad warn that the number of autism affected children is silently growing in India. (Representational image/Pixabay)

Immune response induced by Omicron effectively neutralise Delta variant: ICMR study

The study assessed the IgG antibody and Neutralizing Antibody (NAb) response in the people with breakthrough and natural COVID-19 infections. (Representational Photo: DC)

Fitness shorts

Named after Dr. Izumi Tabata, the Tabata workout is a high-intensity interval training with a total duration of four minutes. (Representational Image/ By Arrangement)

Over 17L people contracted HIV in India in last 10 yrs by unprotected sex: RTI reply

The number of people contracting HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) in the last 10 years has come down significantly. (AP)

Increased risk of serious blood clots up to six months after COVID-19: Study

A healthcare volunteer inoculates an elderly man with COVID-19 vaccine dose at home in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->