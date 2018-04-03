search on deccanchronicle.com
Turmeric could help reduce migraine attacks, experts reveal

Published Apr 3, 2018, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 2:28 pm IST
However, not everyone is convinced.
Turmeric could help reduce migraine attacks. (Photo: Pexels)
 Turmeric could help reduce migraine attacks. (Photo: Pexels)

Experts claim turmeric hold the cure to migraines.

While the Indian spice is popular in dishes it has also found to be effective in treating headaches. Its active ingredient called curcumin is an antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory effects.

 

"Based on its anti-inflammatory properties it can be deduced that turmeric could be beneficial in preventing migraines," Registered dietitian-nutritionist Vanessa Rissetto told Daily Mail.  Rissetto recommends consuming three teaspoons of it to gain its health benefits. Migraines are difficult to treat, as the cause of them is not yet known.

However, there are conflicting opinions on whether turmeric can help relieve the pains of a migraine.

In 2017, University of Minnesota researchers found that because the body doesw not easily absorb curcumin, it does not have as many health benefits as popularly perceived.

"Once something enters the popular press, it can be blown out of proportion," co-author Michael Walters, research associate professor at the University of Minnesota's Institute for Therapeutics Discovery and Development, told TIME. "These studies have become a part of folklore, and their actual results don't really measure up to what they're quoted as."

On the contrary, a study conducted by Iranian researchers dicovered omega-3 fatty acids combined with "curcumin reduced the production of the protein tumor necrosis factor (TNF), which activates neurons, neuroinflammation and pain," the report revealed. Researcher found this combination helped people get less migraine attacks.

While there needs to be further investigation into the effectiveness of curcumin, Dr Lauren Green, doctor of osteopathy and registered dietitian at USC Keck Medicine in Los Angeles, told PopSugar, she does prescribe it to patients who suffer terrible headaches and it helps them to feel better.

