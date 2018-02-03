search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Acupuncture can boost chances of getting pregnant through IVF, says study

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 3, 2018, 6:01 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2018, 6:01 pm IST
New study reveals ancient Chinese medicine can boos chances of getting pregnant.
Previous research has already found that it doubles the chances of a woman conceiving with IVF. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Previous research has already found that it doubles the chances of a woman conceiving with IVF. (Photo: Pixabay)

A new study now reveals that acupuncture can boost a person’s chances of getting pregnant. The treatment, derived from ancient Chinese medicine, has been found to boost women's chances of conceiving using IVF by six per cent.

The data comes following results declared by a leading European fertility clinic that analysed data from thousands if its clients over three years.

 

According to its experts, it works by increasing blood flow to the uterus, which makes it more receptive to the embryo implanting when it is transferred.

Previous research has already found that it doubles the chances of a woman conceiving with IVF.

Speaking about the study, Dr Hana Visnova, medical director at IVF Cube in Prague, Czech Republic, which carried out the research, said that when it comes to fertility treatment acupuncture helped tip the balance further in favour of a positive.

Dr Visnova and her team analysed data from 3271 women and nearly 4,400 cycles.

This included frozen embryo transfer (FET) procedures as well as cycles with a patient's own eggs, or through donated egg therapies.

However, the British Fertility Society say there's no evidence that having acupuncture or Chinese herbal medicine treatment around the time of assisted conception increases the likelihood of subsequent pregnancy. 

 

Tags: acupuncture, pregnancy, ivf, chinese medicine, health and well being, egg


Related Stories

Acupuncture can reduce period pain, says study
Acupuncture, a ray of hope for ailing dogs
Acupuncture your way to lose that extra flab


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mother beats one in 5,00,00 odds, gives birth to twins thrice

Misty Lang, 35, a twin herself, grew up in foster care and is not aware whether twins run in her family. (Facebook/ Misty Lang)
 

Teen couple jailed after they let rats gnaw their newborn baby

Her parents admitted to taking drugs, including crystal meth, marijuana and street drug K2. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: 5 talking points from the game

India became the first team in the history of Under-19 cricket to win four titles. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch videos, see photos: Indian team celebrations after ICC 2018 U19 World Cup glory

India became the first country to win the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup four times. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC 2018 Under 19 World Cup: Prithvi Shaw-led India's road to triumphant final

The Indian colts played like champions throughout the tournament, and won each and every match in the tournament by a huge margin. (Photo: AFP)
 

Malaysian chef wins International Young Chef Olympiad 2018, India comes second

Lai Jia Yi was awarded the YCO 2018 Trophy and a cash prize of USD 10,000. (Facebook Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Researchers discover 'anxiety cells' in brain

They found the cells inside a structure called the hippocampus. (Photo: Pixabay)

Exercising regularly reduces complications post-lung cancer surgery by 48%

It also reduced length of hospital stay by nearly three days for patients with lung cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)

Pizza is healthier for breakfast than cereal

A slice of cheese pizza contain an estimated 272 calories, 12 grams of protein, 10 grams of fat, and 4 grams of sugar. (Photo: Pixabay)

Omega-3 fatty acids may not help reduce heart problem risk: Research

The American Heart Association recommends eating at least two servings of fish a week. (Photo: Pixabay)

Advanced maternal age makes preterm birth more likely: Study

Pregnancy normally lasts about 40 weeks, and babies born after 37 weeks are considered full term. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham