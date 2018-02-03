Acupuncture can boost chances of getting pregnant through IVF, says study

Previous research has already found that it doubles the chances of a woman conceiving with IVF. (Photo: Pixabay)

A new study now reveals that acupuncture can boost a person’s chances of getting pregnant. The treatment, derived from ancient Chinese medicine, has been found to boost women's chances of conceiving using IVF by six per cent.

The data comes following results declared by a leading European fertility clinic that analysed data from thousands if its clients over three years.

According to its experts, it works by increasing blood flow to the uterus, which makes it more receptive to the embryo implanting when it is transferred.

Previous research has already found that it doubles the chances of a woman conceiving with IVF.

Speaking about the study, Dr Hana Visnova, medical director at IVF Cube in Prague, Czech Republic, which carried out the research, said that when it comes to fertility treatment acupuncture helped tip the balance further in favour of a positive.

Dr Visnova and her team analysed data from 3271 women and nearly 4,400 cycles.

This included frozen embryo transfer (FET) procedures as well as cycles with a patient's own eggs, or through donated egg therapies.

However, the British Fertility Society say there's no evidence that having acupuncture or Chinese herbal medicine treatment around the time of assisted conception increases the likelihood of subsequent pregnancy.