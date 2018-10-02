search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Half of all women are at risk of dementia and Parkinson's disease: study

AFP
Published Oct 2, 2018, 9:38 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 10:05 am IST
The likelihood of women aged 45 years or older getting the diseases was 48 percent, while it was 36 percent for men.
Because they live longer, women have an increased risk of such diseases (Photo: AFP)
 Because they live longer, women have an increased risk of such diseases (Photo: AFP)

Nearly half of women and one in three men are at risk of developing stroke or degenerative neurological diseases such as dementia and Parkinson's during their lifetime, according to a study published Monday.

Dutch researchers considered all three conditions "in order to grasp how big the problem of incurable brain diseases in late life really is," said the study's senior author Arfan Ikram.

 

"We grouped these diseases together not only because they are common but also because there are indications that these often co-occur and might share some overlapping causes," Ikram, of the Erasmus MC University Medical Center Rotterdam in the Netherlands, told agencies.

This could mean there are also overlapping ways to delay or avoid getting the diseases, and the research found that some preventative strategies may cut the risk by between 20 and 50 percent.

For the study, published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, researchers tracked more than 12,000 healthy people over the age of 45 from 1990 to 2016.

Over the 26 years, 5,291 people died. Nearly 1,500 were diagnosed with dementia -- 80 percent with Alzheimer's -- while 1,285 had a stroke and 263 developed Parkinson's.

The results indicated that the likelihood of women aged 45 years or older getting the diseases was 48 percent, while it was 36 percent for men.

The gender split is mostly due to the fact that men die earlier than women, Ikram said.

Two percent of GDP

"Our study does not show some sort of protective effect for men," he said. "Instead it is merely due to fewer men surviving to old age."

Because they live longer, women have an increased risk of such diseases, and the study found women were twice as likely as men to develop both dementia and stroke.

While there are no cures for these diseases, a healthy lifestyle -- a good diet, not smoking or having diabetes -- can protect against stroke and help prevent the onset of dementia, Ikram said.

There are also indications that a healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of Parkinson's, he added.

The cost of the three neurological diseases is believed to be more than two percent of the world's annual economic productivity (GDP), the researchers said in a statement.

However while the dangers of other illnesses such as breast cancer and heart diseases are well known, "the same can't be said of dementia, stroke and Parkinsonism", the statement said.

The researchers noted that as the study only included people of European ancestry with a relatively long life expectancy, it "might not be applicable to other ethnicities/populations".

Worldwide, about seven percent of people over 65 suffer from Alzheimer's or some form of dementia, a percentage that rises to 40 percent above the age of 85.

The number afflicted is expected to triple by 2050 to 152 million, according to the World Health Organization, posing a huge challenge to healthcare systems.

Tags: health and well being, dementia, parkinson's disease, women


Related Stories

Researchers discover gene that protects against dementia
Scientists develop drug that could treat Parkinson's disease
Novel brain network linked to pain in Parkinson's disease


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Renault Kwid-based electric car concept K-Ze revealed at Paris Motor Show

EV is set to go on sale in China in 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max users report of buggy charging

Users of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have taken to the official forum to reveal the problem. (Photo credit: AP)
 

Pics, videos: Family inconsolable, stars galore as Krishna Raj Kapoor cremated

Family members and celebrities bid Krishna Raj Kapoor adieu.
 

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

Anyone following the Rajasthan Police on Facebook and Twitter can answer the simple questions. (Photo: Twitter | @PoliceRajasthan)
 

Woman spends hours talking to elderly man having his first conversation in months

Abigail found the elderly man sitting alone at a cafe in London (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sony launches new wireless SRS-XB01 speaker for Rs 2,590

The portable speaker weighs about 160gm and comes in Blue, Red, White, Black, Green, Yellow colour options.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

People subjected to abuse as children may carry molecular scars: study

It is certainly possible that epigenetic changes in sperm cells play a role in the physical and mental health of the next generation (Photo: AFP)

World Vegetarian Day: 8 benefits of eating vegetarian food

Vegetarians and vegans tend to be much more deliberate in their food choices and far less likely to binge eat. (Photo: Pixabay)

Sedentary lifestyle, obesity, stress, lack of sleep factors for diabetes: Experts

The 17th edition of the UP Diabetes Association was organised by its Gautam Buddh Nagar chapter, said organising secretary Saurabh Srivastava. (Photo: Pixabay)

Delhi: Stress pushing people towards unhealthy lifestyles

The study, conducted online across Delhi-NCR also suggested that sedentary lifestyle is pushing Delhi towards

People in Delhi adopting unhealthy lifestyles due to increasing stress: study

Lack of proper sleep coupled with increased alcohol and smoke consumption also affects the digestive system (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham