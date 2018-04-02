search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

On World Autism Awareness Day, here are few things to know about the condition

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 2, 2018, 8:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 9:08 pm IST
With a number of misconceptions surrounding the conversation about autism, there is need to clear the air by stating some facts about it.
A specific set of symptoms don’t apply to everyone with autism (Photo: AFP)
 A specific set of symptoms don’t apply to everyone with autism (Photo: AFP)

Understanding autism is crucial to identifying it in people around us in order to be able to help them. While the world marks autism awareness day through different initiatives and dialogues around the conditions, how much do we really know about it?

With a number of misconceptions surrounding the conversation about autism, there is need to clear the air by stating some facts about it. Here are few things you need to know about the condition in order to understand it better.

 

A specific set of symptoms don’t apply to everyone with autism

What needs to be understood is that symptoms and needs of children with autism can be extremely diverse. While some children may show signs of classic autism including flapping and spinning hence standing out as someone with the condition, some may not show any outwardly indication of autism, appearing to be verbal and well behaved.

What’s common among children with ASD are social problems in everyday life ranging from less social interest to low social motivation as compared to other children their age.

Bad parenting doesn’t cause autism

While many think autism is caused due to mothers who fail to nurture their children, kids with the condition being more likely to seizures points in another direction. No amount of faulty parenting can possibly lead to seizures and it doesn’t cause autism.

What causes autism?

A number of things including infections, metabolic issues, medications taken during pregnancy, brain abnormalities as well as genetic abnormalities may cause autism. Damage to the brain is the common outcome of all these causes.

Early diagnosis leads to better outcomes

Although earlier diagnosis may lead to better learning and communication skills along with fewer behavioural issues and more functional skills, it doesn’t necessarily mean a cure.

Conditions that may go along with autism

Early loss of social kills, lack of language skills, ADHD, intellectual disability, sleep problems, wandering and toe walking are conditions which might affect a child with autism.

Children with autism are just children

Kids with autism have similar issues as any other child but the only difference is that they may not be able to express it properly and can get irritable. They may react differently to ear infections, dental pain, constipation, parental separation and birth of a sibling. Change in their behaviour needs careful medical assessment and an investigative mindset.

Tags: health and well being, world autism awareness day, symptoms, children


Related Stories

World autism awareness day: A glimpse into the enigmatic world of autism
1 in 68 diagnosed with autism in India
Praise may motivate young adults with autism to exercise more: Study


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: 7 years after winning Cricket World Cup, MS Dhoni receives Padma Bhushan award

Exactly seven years after lighting up the Mumbai skyline with an unforgettable six, Mahendra Singh Dhoni again became the cynosure of all eyes as the honorary Lieutenant Colonel received the Padma Bhushan Award, dressed in an army uniform. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)
 

India imposes 10 per cent tax on import of key smartphone components

Populated PCBs account for roughly half of a typical smartphone’s cost.
 

Mi A2 leak confirms 5.99-inch 18:9 display, 20MP cameras

Expected Mi A2 with dual cameras (Photo:TENNA)
 

WhatsApp privacy at risk: Users chat activity can be tracked

The report asserts that it informs users how often their friends check the micro-blogging platform and can also estimate when they go to bed every day — potentially making it an invasive app.
 

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit. (Photo: Pexels)
 

68-year-old claims eating only dark chocolate and grapes helped cure his diabetes

A compound found in cocoa is known to trigger secretion of the hormone insulin (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Heart defect in infant can signal risk of cardiovascular disease for mother

Caring for infants with critical heart defects is associated with psychosocial and financial stress (Photo: AFP)

68-year-old claims eating only dark chocolate and grapes helped cure his diabetes

A compound found in cocoa is known to trigger secretion of the hormone insulin (Photo: AFP)

5 health benefits of Meghan Markle's go-to smoothie

US actress and fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle leaves the iconic tourist attraction, Titanic Belfast, in Belfast on March 23, 2018, during the royal couple's first joint visit to Northern Ireland. (Photo: AFP)

6 reasons you may be sleeping more than others

Some people are genetically predisposed to need more sleep, others need more sleep because it is a learned behaviour. (Photo: AFP)

Your bag may be the reason for your neck or back pain

Your bag may be the reason for you neck or back pain. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham