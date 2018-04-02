8 tips to deal with body odour this summer

While excessive sweating causes embarrassment, it also adds to the challenge of self-hygiene. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: As the summer is fast approaching, people are losing their calm and obsessing over how to beat the summer stink.

While excessive sweating causes embarrassment, it also adds to the challenge of self-hygiene.

Excessive sweating, which is known as hyperhidrosis, could be caused due to stress, physical exercise, emotional excitement, diet, poor hygiene, hereditary hormonal imbalance, and soaring temperatures.

It is important to know that sweat itself is virtually odourless, but when comes in contact with surface bacteria it produces peculiar smells, according to the beauty expert, Shahnaz Hussain.

Here are some tips for preventing body odour: