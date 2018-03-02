Light from mobile phones as harmful as junk food

Research has ­suggested it prevents production of the hormone melatonin — an important factor in getting off to sleep.

A new study now says that light pollution from phones and tablets could be as harmful as junk food.

According to experts, blue light from the devices is fuelling an epidemic of sleep-deprivation.

Talking about it to The Sun, Chief Medical Officer Dame Sally Davies said that people should try to make sure that their mobile phones are turned off before pushing off to bed.

More than three-quarters of Britishers alone are exposed to blue light before going to bed.

Doctors warn that regular poor sleep increases risk of serious medical conditions, including obesity, heart disease, diabetes, as well as anxiety and depression.

According to the doctor pollution is a bit like junk food, while it does not kill a person on the first say, it can slowly accumulate and cause harm.