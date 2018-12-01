World AIDS Day: Here are a few things you need to know

While a person may be HIV positive, it does not necessarily mean he has AIDS. (Photo: AP)

People around the world today will be observing the 30th annual World AIDS Day. The event is aimed at spreading awareness of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the world's first global health day, here are a few, myths, facts and figures surrounding HIV and AIDS throughout the world.

HIV stands for human immunodeficiency virus. AIDS stands for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

And while a person may be HIV positive, it does not necessarily mean he has AIDS. HIV is a virus that can lead to AIDS. AIDS is the last of the three stages of HIV infection.

According to the United Nations, 36.9 million people were living with HIV around the world in 2017. Of those, 35.1 million were adults and 1.8 million were children. The CDC estimates that 1.1 million people in the United States were living with HIV by the end of 2015. Fifteen percent didn't know they were infected.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, people in the first stage, acute HIV infection, experience a flu-like illness within 2 to 4 weeks after infection. It can last a few weeks. People in this stage have large amounts of the virus in their blood, and so are more likely to transmit the infection.

The second stage, clinical latency, marks a period where the virus is active but reproduces only at low levels, HIV.gov says. People in this stage might not experience symptoms, but can still transmit HIV to others. This stage can last decades, depending on treatment, but can also be shorter.

AIDS, the third stage, leads to the most severe illnesses because the virus damages the immune system over time, the CDC says. On average, people with AIDS who don't get treatment survive three years, according to the CDC.

Treatment at all three stages can prevent or slow symptoms and reduce the risk of transmission, the CDC says.

Here are a few pointers:

HIV can only be transmitted from one person to another person by infected body fluids (such as blood, semen, vaginal or anal secretions and breast milk). They can get into your bloodstream in these ways:

Unprotected sex

From mother to child during pregnancy child birth or breastfeeding

Injecting drugs with a needle that has infected blood in it

Infected blood donations or organ transplants .

However, one cannot get HIV from: