Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 01 Jun 2022 Work From Home leadi ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Work From Home leading to skin issues: Doctors

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Jun 1, 2022, 10:24 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2022, 10:24 am IST
Employees who are working from home, a lot of whom were especially from the IT sector are vulnerable
Lack of exposure to the sun due to prolonged periods of work from home led to a rise in vitamin D deficiency and skin-related ailments. (Representational image)
 Lack of exposure to the sun due to prolonged periods of work from home led to a rise in vitamin D deficiency and skin-related ailments. (Representational image)

HYDERABAD:  Lack of exposure to the sun due to prolonged periods of work from home and online classes for students led to a rise in vitamin D deficiency and skin-related ailments, according to dermatologists.

While online classes were stopped and all children are attending physical classes now, employees who are working from home, a lot of whom were especially from the IT sector, are still vulnerable, they said. Dr Ravali Yalamanchili, co-founder, Neya Dermatology and Aesthetics said the most common issue seen in children who spent long hours in air-conditioned (AC) rooms was extreme dryness of skin or xerosis and vitamin D deficiency.  

 

“Even with supplements, we noticed that the vitamin D levels were not improving as before,” she said. She added that dry skin itself sometimes caused a flare up of other skin conditions or allergies. The remedy for the same is use of moisturisers on the skin.

Dr V. Anand, senior consultant, KIMS Hospitals, said he had received cases where patients, upon spending long hours in AC and then suddenly going out into the sun, had suffered from skin rashes, polymorphic light eruption (inflamed skin), sunburn and sun tanning.

Satyanarayana Mathala, president, Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC), said currently, the percentage of IT employees working from offices was 45-50 per cent, and most of them were working on a hybrid model, i.e. where they had to work 2-3 days in a week from the office. While the numbers had seen a week-on-week improvement since March, the hybrid model was expected to continue for about 2-4 months more, Mathala said

 

...
Tags: cure skin ailments, vitamin d deficiency, work from home
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Lifestyle

Tobacco usage causes tremors within hands, reduces neuromuscular coordination, leads to greying of hair, wrinkles on face, halitosis or bad smell, dryness of mouth, periodontal destruction, loss of teeth, and causes pre-cancers and cancers of mouth, said Dr. N Kannan, head, Tobacco Cessation Clinic, Narayana Dental College and Hospital (NDCH). — Pixabay

Tobacco has 200 cancer-causing chemicals

The dangers of tobacco are well advertised and known, yet smokers and tobacco chewers continue to risk their lives and endanger those around them. Each year, eight million people die from tobacco use, dying at the rate of over 900 people each hour. — ANI

Never too late to quit tobacco, says doctor

Speaking on the occasion, Luke Cutionho, an award winning holistic nutritionist practising across India and overseas, said his approach to prevention and healing revolved around four essential pillars: balanced nutrition, adequate exercise, quality sleep and emotional detox. (Representational image/Pixabay)

Sleep must for growth: Expert

In the next step, plastic items of less than 125 microns will also be banned from January 1, 2023. — Representational image/DC

Vizag traders ignore plastic-free call



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Fitness shorts

Named after Dr. Izumi Tabata, the Tabata workout is a high-intensity interval training with a total duration of four minutes. (Representational Image/ By Arrangement)

Tobacco has 200 cancer-causing chemicals

Tobacco usage causes tremors within hands, reduces neuromuscular coordination, leads to greying of hair, wrinkles on face, halitosis or bad smell, dryness of mouth, periodontal destruction, loss of teeth, and causes pre-cancers and cancers of mouth, said Dr. N Kannan, head, Tobacco Cessation Clinic, Narayana Dental College and Hospital (NDCH). — Pixabay

Govt app for free diagnostic tests

Since the launch of Telangana Diagnostics, as many as 27 lakh people have availed its services, he said, adding once results come, free medicines and treatment are provided, and if required, patients are admitted to larger government hospitals for treatment. (Photo: Pixabay)

Coping with mental health in times of global warming

While the consequences of climate change on health have been researched over the years and widely accepted, its impact on mental health is not yet well-established or studied adequately — but the situation is changing. (By Arrangement)

Post-Covid: Rise in high BP cases among youths

The condition, commonly referred to as high blood pressure, involves blood beating against the artery walls at a pressure that is higher than usual. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->