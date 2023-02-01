TS, AP among 8 states to achieve SDG targets on MMR: Economic Survey

Telangana was third in meeting the sustainable development goals target set by the Centre to reduce maternal mortality ratio (MMR) to less than 70 per one lakh live births by 2030, the Economic Survey said. (File Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana topped in supplying drinking water to every household and was third in meeting the sustainable development goals target set by the Centre to reduce maternal mortality ratio (MMR) to less than 70 per one lakh live births by 2030, the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday said.

The national average was 97 per lakh live births. The states that beat the mark were Kerala 19, Maharashtra 33, Telangana 43, Andhra Pradesh 45, Tamil Nadu 54, Jharkhand 56, Gujarat 57 and Karnataka 69.

Telangana also had the fourth largest female labour force participation rate (FLFPR), the survey stated. The survey attributed it to rising rural amenities freeing up women’s time and high agricultural growth over the years.

However, Telangana and AP were among the six states that logged the highest inflation rate, along with West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. The survey said the major contributors were fuel and clothing prices.

Telangana recorded the highest inflation rate at 8.7 per cent between April and December against the national average of 6.8. Inflation in rural areas of Telangana was higher at 9.2 per cent while in urban areas it was 8.3 per cent. Only rural Mizoram logged higher inflation at 11 per cent.

Higher prices of tomatoes contributed to higher inflation and this was caused by unseasonal and heavy rains affecting the crop.

In terms of providing drinking water to all households, Telangana was a the top and was followed by Goa, Gujarat and Haryana as well as three union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, and Puducherry.

Telangana was also adjudged an achiever among leading states in terms of logistics development. 11 states including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana made it to the Achievers list.

The survey found that in Telangana, the out-of-pocket expenditure as a percentage of total health expenditure was one of the lowest at 48 per cent. It was highest in Uttar Pradesh at 71.3 percent.

Further, the government health expenditure of total health expenditure in Telangana was one of the best in the country with 40.9 per cent as against Uttar Pradesh with 24.8 per cent, lowest in the country.