World Yoga Day: 3 In 4 Millennials Turn To Yoga For Wellness, Says ICICI Lombard’s Wellbeing Study

Mumbai: Marking World Yoga Day 2025, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, one of India’s leading private non-life insurer, has released its latest research report that captures India’s shifting wellness mindset and the evolving role of yoga in physical and mental health. The pan-India study, spanning across metros and non-metros, delves into health practices, motivations and awareness levels – offering a comprehensive view of how Indians are integrating wellness into their daily lives.



The study reveals that 72% of respondents have made positive lifestyle changes in the past five years, with Millennials leading this transformation. These changes are not just limited to fitness routines but stem from deeply personal health goals, family influence and increasing exposure to health content via social media and digital platforms.

Yoga’s wide embrace underscores a mindful shift in India’s wellness story – 90% of respondents either currently practice yoga or are considering doing so. This uptake spans generations and geographies, showing that the ancient practice has found renewed relevance in modern lives, especially among health-insured individuals.

Sheena Kapoor – Head Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR, ICICI Lombard, commented, "Wellness today is no longer confined to physical fitness — it’s about cultivating mental clarity, emotional resilience and inner alignment. As stress and burnout become the new epidemic, yoga is not just making a comeback — it’s becoming a daily essential. India’s timeless contribution to global health, yoga, offers a powerful, holistic path to living well. Our latest report shows that 74% of millennials now practise yoga regularly — a compelling indicator that today’s middle-aged are investing not just in longevity, but in ageing well. At ICICI Lombard, we believe preventive wellness is key to building a healthier, more resilient nation. This International Yoga Day, let’s recommit to complete well-being — of both mind and body."

Key takeaways from the 2025 study include:

Yoga’s mainstream acceptance

Yoga has crossed the threshold from niche to mainstream, with 72% of respondents practicing regularly and 18% occasionally.

Millennials are the most consistent with regular yoga (74%), followed by Gen X (70%).

A minimal 3% of respondents reject yoga, showcasing near-universal openness to the practice.

Online formats are gaining traction – while 45% still prefer studio classes, 28% opt for livestreams and 13% use apps or pre-recorded videos.

Health habits: Beyond yoga

Beyond yoga, daily walks (69%), balanced diets (68%), and yoga itself (67%) are the top three practices adopted to improve overall health.

Gen X leads in adopting these habits and males report slightly higher engagement than females.

Balanced diet is considered “extremely important” by 72%, followed closely by regular exercise (67%) and yoga (63%).

Awareness vs. Experience: Yoga’s real impact

While 66% are aware that yoga reduces stress and anxiety, only 52% have actually experienced this benefit – highlighting a significant awareness-experience gap.

Improved sleep, flexibility, mood and immunity were other widely known and experienced outcomes.

However, benefits like building social connections saw the lowest experience levels (13%), despite 21% awareness.

Workplace wellness: An underleveraged opportunity

While yoga is widely adopted personally, the workplace still lags in structured support. Only 64% of workplaces offer yoga-related wellness programs, with the lowest availability reported among Gen X professionals (50%). This gap highlights an opportunity for employers to integrate holistic health initiatives as part of employee well-being strategies.

Notably, 27% of respondents feel that yoga alone is insufficient for overall health, and prefer to complement it with practices like mindfulness (98%), balanced diets (94%) and regular check-ups (86%) – many of which can be employer-enabled.

World Yoga day resonates across generations

A resounding 96% of respondents are aware of World Yoga Day, with social media (80%) and newspapers (64%) being the primary sources of information.

Gen Z relies more on colleagues and social channels, while Gen X leans on traditional media.

Notably, 3 in 4 have participated in a Yoga Day event in the past, and 9 in 10 are interested in future online or offline sessions.

Health insurance and wellness: The ICICI Lombard edge

The study also maps insurance ownership and wellness engagement:

ICICI Lombard emerges as the top insurer in policy ownership, especially among Millennials and males. ICICI Lombard emerges as the most recognized and preferred insurance brand, especially among males.

Among policyholders, 2 in 3 are aware of IL’s health check-up features and monthly step challenges, while over 3 in 5 are also familiar with earning points through monthly step goals, completing fitness challenges, and conducting health risk assessments via the mobile app.

Respondents associate ICICI Lombard with broad disease coverage, hospital network access, product innovation and digital-first wellness features.

As India’s wellness narrative evolves, this report highlights the growing need for integrated solutions where traditional practices like yoga blend seamlessly with modern health tools. For insurers like ICICI Lombard, this is both a responsibility and an opportunity – to move from passive coverage to active well-being.