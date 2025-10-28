World Stroke Day 2025: Every Minute Counts in Fight Against Silent Killer

29th October is World Stroke Day 2025, observed annually to raise awareness about stroke, promote prevention, early diagnosis, and timely treatment. This year’s theme, “Every Minute Counts”, emphasizes the importance of recognizing stroke symptoms immediately and taking urgent action to prevent permanent damage.

According to the World Health Organization, stroke is one of the leading causes of death globally. In India, it is among the top causes of mortality and disability, with prevalence rates estimated at 262 per 100,000 in rural areas and 424 per 100,000 in urban areas.

Brain stroke occurs when blood supply to the brain is reduced or blood vessels leak due to underlying risk factors. Common risk factors include high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, alcohol, obesity, cardiac problems, and genetics. Typical symptoms include sudden limb weakness, facial drooping, difficulty speaking, imbalance, vomiting, or sudden loss of consciousness.

Dr. Kailas Mirche, Senior Neurologist, CARE Hospitals, Hitech City

"One in six people worldwide suffer from stroke. Life is short, so take proper precautions and don't let a stroke take it away from you. If someone experiences sudden face drooping, arm weakness, or speech difficulty, visit a hospital immediately," says Dr. S K Jaiswal, Clinical Director and HOD - Neurology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Dr. Kailas Mirche, Senior Neurologist, CARE Hospitals, Hitech City, emphasizes that not all strokes are dramatic. Many occur silently due to small clots, causing gradual cognitive decline, memory loss, slow movements, headaches, numbness, or abnormal gait. “These silent strokes are often detected only through routine scans. Awareness of subtle signs, along with regular check-ups, is key to preventing long-term complications,” he adds.





“Early recognition and timely intervention are critical. Many patients waste crucial time visiting small trauma centres or hospitals where advanced facilities are not available. Stroke management requires a multispeciality approach, with neurologists, interventional radiologists, critical care specialists, and rehabilitation teams working together for timely and better outcomes. At CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, we provide rapid access through our NABH-accredited Advanced Stroke Center, offering comprehensive stroke care including clot-busting therapy (Thrombolysis), Thrombectomy, stenting, and neuro-rehabilitation. Every minute counts — a coordinated, multispeciality approach ensures the best chance of recovery,” says Dr. S K Jaiswal, Clinical Director and HOD - Neurology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.