Tune in to These 7 Audiobooks From Audible on Mental Health

In a world of instant gratification, constant comparisons, and screen-addicted lifestyles, it's no surprise that mental health is taking a hit. World Mental Health Day on October 10th aims to shine a light on this issue and challenge the stigma surrounding mental health conditions. To help you on your journey to optimal mental and emotional well-being, we've curated a list of audiobooks that offer practical advice and actionable steps where authors share their insights on everything from mindfulness and stress management to building healthy relationships and fostering a positive mindset. Listen in and get started on the path to being your most joyous self while you’re on the go!



I've Never Been (Un)Happier Written by: Shaheen Bhatt; Narrated by: Aishwarya Singh Shaheen Bhatt’s candid exploration of her experiences with depression could feel like a warm hug to those struggling with mental health. In this emotionally arresting memoir, she shares symptoms, challenges, and misconceptions surrounding depression, offering her perspective for those struggling with it or helping a loved one cope with it. She explores how depression can strain personal connections, both with friends and family, emphasising the importance of support and understanding. She addresses the social stigma surrounding mental health and also discusses the role of professional help in her recovery. Through this audiobook, she aims to provide solace and solidarity to others through her story of resilience.









The Power of One Thought

Written by: B.K. Shivani; Narrated by: Monisha Aiya This audiobook is a spiritual guide that emphasises the profound impact of our thoughts on our lives. Sister Shivani argues that every thought, no matter how fleeting can shape our feelings, attitudes, actions, and ultimately, our destiny. The mind can create both positive and negative experiences and focusing on the good is how one starts to take control of their life’s narrative. In this audiobook, she provides practical techniques and exercises to help listeners master their thoughts and improve their lives. Tune in to learn how meditation, affirmations, and visualization can help one master their thoughts and emotions!









Change Your Habits, Change Your Life

Written and Narrated by: Ashdin Doctor In this audiobook, Ashdin Doctor, also known as The Habit Coach, has shared three golden rules to help his listeners break a nasty habit and replace it with a sustainable change. Setting clear intentions, developing the right routine, and maintaining the new ritual is the springboard to a happier and more fulfilling life which immediately impacts one’s mental health. Healthy habits spearhead growth in career, finances, and personal relationships which effortlessly cultivates an environment for good mental health. Fire up your device for some sound advice from the Habit Coach himself!









Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess

Written & Narrated by: Dr. Caroline Leaf The chaotic world around us aggravates toxic thoughts, depression, and anxiety. Continued chaos makes running away from difficult thoughts a part of everyday routine. Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess highlights how one can snap out of this spiral. Leveraging clinical research and compelling case studies, Dr. Caroline Leaf shares a five-step plan to eliminate anxiety, depression, and intrusive thoughts at the root cause. In 21 days of practising her suggested plan, one will start noticing changes in their state of mind, and with continued practice, one can look forward to sustained and wholesome peace.









How to Boost Your Physical and Mental Energy



Written by: Kimberlee Bethany Bonura, The Great Courses; Narrated by: Kimberlee Bethany Bonura Waking up every morning ready to kickstart the day should be an effortless reality rather than a distant dream. In this audiobook, How to Boost Your Physical and Mental Energy, Kimberlee Bethany Bonura shares a step-by-step guide that could act like the perfect toolkit to unlock the unending reserve of energy! Going beyond superfoods and exercises, the course described in the audiobook shares a rigorous and scientific approach to supreme vitality. Energy is a limited resource and this detailed guide shows how to allocate and maximize each iota of energy to make the most of each day!









Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?

Written & Narrated by: Julie Smith Life throws curveballs at everyone but how one handles them decides the rest of the game. Having a therapist in this journey can be very helpful but for those who prefer alternatives to that, this audiobook could be exactly what they need. Drawing from years of experience as a clinical psychologist, Smith’s powerful coping techniques are designed to help one stay resilient as they weather the mental storm. Packed with bite-sized entries, this audiobook is a must-have for those looking to take control of their healing journey. Ranging from poor self-confidence to struggles with forgiving oneself, this audiobook has easy solutions for it all.









Get Out of Your Mind & Into Your Life Written by: Spencer Smith, Steven C. Hayes; Narrated by: Paul Boehmer Painful emotions can hamstring every aspect of one’s life, however, simple approaches like acceptance and mindfulness can easily iron out everyday wrinkles. The behavioural strategies mentioned in the audiobook are designed to help one embrace life’s challenges with the spirit of a fighter and the mindfulness of a yogi. Learning to let go, developing compassion, and being flexible is the key to living in the present. The five-step plan in the audiobook is the hack to finding the method to the madness. It shows the path to living in the present, being engaged and mindfully aware. As the title says, tune in to Get Out of Your Mind & Into Your Life!



