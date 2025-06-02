Youngistaan Foundation Hosts 5th Edition of Break the Silence for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld

Marking World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Youngistaan Foundation, in collaboration with the Telangana State Cooperative Women Development Corporation, Telangana Government Innovation Cell (TGIC), and Charcha, hosted the fifth edition of its flagship event “Break the Silence for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld” at Charcha, Miyapur.

The event aimed to dismantle menstrual taboos, spark open conversations, and celebrate youth-led solutions to make society more inclusive and period-friendly.





The evening featured a powerful blend of performance and advocacy, with slam poets, musicians, and storytellers such as Shushma Chitta, Piyush Jaiswal, and Vividhā delivering moving acts focused on menstrual health and dignity.



