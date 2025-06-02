Youngistaan Foundation Hosts 5th Edition of Break the Silence for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld
Youngistaan Foundation Hosts 5th Annual ‘Break the Silence for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld’ Event in Telangana
Marking World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Youngistaan Foundation, in collaboration with the Telangana State Cooperative Women Development Corporation, Telangana Government Innovation Cell (TGIC), and Charcha, hosted the fifth edition of its flagship event “Break the Silence for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld” at Charcha, Miyapur.
The event aimed to dismantle menstrual taboos, spark open conversations, and celebrate youth-led solutions to make society more inclusive and period-friendly.
The evening featured a powerful blend of performance and advocacy, with slam poets, musicians, and storytellers such as Shushma Chitta, Piyush Jaiswal, and Vividhā delivering moving acts focused on menstrual health and dignity.
In a fireside chat, Dr. Prathyusha Kolachana, a gynaecologist at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, stressed the need to normalize menstruation and eliminate myths. “Periods are a natural process and must not be seen as impure blood, a misconception that fuels harmful taboos,” she said.
A youth panel titled “From Purpose to Practice” spotlighted Youngistaan volunteers who shared their experiences conducting menstrual health sessions in urban and peri-urban communities. Their work includes distributing hygiene kits, facilitating awareness sessions, and involving adolescent boys in the conversation on puberty and menstruation.
As part of its ongoing efforts, the Foundation has been installing sanitary napkin incinerators in schools—developed by a local startup—which safely burn pads at 850°C, ensuring climate-friendly and hygienic disposal. Since 2016, Youngistaan’s menstrual health education has reached over 1 million girls from rural, tribal, and marginalized communities.
“Menstrual health is a human right, not a privilege,” said founder Yellamaty Arun Daniel Kumar. “With youth at the forefront, real transformation is possible.”