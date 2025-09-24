World Lung Day 2025: Raising Awareness on Global Respiratory Diseases

Observed on September 25 every year. It was started in 2019 by the forum of international respiratory societies (FIRS) and global lung health experts to address the growing burden of respiratory diseases worldwide and to create awareness on lung health.



Theme for 2025 - healthy lungs healthy life

Why is it important to observe a world lung day: lungs are very essential as they are the portal for gas exchange - oxygen and carbondioxide, and are in direct and continuous contact with ambient air, posing a great risk from infections and air pollution. With increasing urbanisation and industrialisation, nearly 90% of world population are breathing polluted air

Burden of lung diseases

- Lung diseases including asthma copd TB lung cancer are one of the leading causes of deaths globally

- Lung cancer being the most common cancer and also leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide

- Respiratory infections including upper respiratory tract infections, pneumonia, TB are the most common infections

FIRS recommendations for healthy lungs

1. Individual and community level steps

- avoid smoking : active and passive

- Breathe clean air : Avoid polluted areas, Wearing masks, increasing plantation

- Choose active lifestyle : Regular physical activity, avoid motor vehicles, prefer bicycles and walking, Using public transport whenever possible

- Eating healthy and balanced diet rich in antioxidants,

- vaccination against common respiratory infections - flu and pneumonia

- Appropriate cough etiquette - preventing the spread of viral infections

- Supporting and participating in clean air policies and activities

2. Systemic change with two global campaigns at Institutional level

- Lung health taskforce

- a new way of evaluating the lung health, by considering not just medical factors but also the social and environmental things that affect the lung function throughout our life

- For appropriate lung evaluation - a spirometry toolkit with global standards to measure lung health has been developed for clinical use

- Increasing access to inhaled medicines

- Recognising the massive burden of COPD and asthma, initiatives are needed to create awareness about the importance of inhaled medications and clearing the myths and misbeliefs about inhalers

- This requires joint action from government, local bodies and NGO’s

On this World lung day, let’s promise ourselves

- to respect our lungs - they are the only source of oxygen to the body

- Protect our lungs from environmental pollution and infections

- Spread awareness on lung health

- Practice measures to prevent air pollution

This article is authored by Dr. Subhakar Nadella, Consultant Clinical & Interventional Pulmonologist, KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur