Why penetration can be difficult

I am a 27-year-old man, married for the last one year but still not able to have sex with my wife. I get a good erection but my wife's vagina is very small. During intercourse it becomes absolutely impossible to penetrate. I have tried a lot of lubricants but they haven't helped much. Please advise.

Generally speaking, the vagina is a potential sheath. It means that it can stretch as much as possible to accommodate the penis whatever its size. The best analogy is socks. Whatever our shoe/foot size, we all use only the standard adult size in socks. They will stretch and expand to accommodate our varying foot sizes. Probably your wife is apprehensive of being penetrated and subconsciously tightening her vaginal muscles. Very rarely there may be an anatomical defect in the vagina which may prevent penetration. Get your wife examined by a gynaecologist.

I’m a 58-year-old man having diabetes and cholesterol issues. I take one tablet for diabetes (1/2 in the morning and 1/2 in the evening) daily. The disease is under control. I take medicine for cholesterol too. My present problem is this: For quite some time now, there is a change of colour in my semen - it’s a light chocolate brown. Is this an indication of any disease? Any infection inside? I’m not aware of any disease other than the two I’ve mentioned.

You may be having problems with your prostate gland – either an enlargement or a chronic infection. Get your semen analyzed in a clinical lab. If there are any bleeding points in the prostate gland there may be some bleeding during ejaculation. This is because the prostate gland has to contract powerfully to expel its secretion. During these contractions, blood may ooze out and stain the semen brownish red, depending upon the quantum of blood. You need to consult a urologist immediately.

The writer is a sexologist. Mail him at dr.narayana@deccanmail.com