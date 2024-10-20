When the Weights Become too Heavy

Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently had a serious gym injury that has forced the actor to pause, and realise the importance of listening to one’s body. While performing a 80-kg dead lift without a belt, she sustained a serious back injury. In a health update, the actor said, “I did something very stupid. I didn’t listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it, turned into a major injury and I have been in bed for the last six days and I think it will take another week or so for me to fully recover.”



She requested her fans “to listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don’t try to push.” Such incidents highlight the need to exercise caution. In June this year, actor Alaya F had shared a clip of her suffering a bad fall after jumping on a ball. She called it “My most painful fail yet.”

Experts advise, with a little caution and rest, exercising need not be an adventure fraught with risks.

Danger of Ego-lifting

Dr Priyanka Das, a sports physio-therapist, said, “A common mistake I see is ego-lifting — pushing for heavier weights without proper control. This is particularly risky for the lower back, knees, and shoulders. For instance, many lifters do not engage their core or glutes adequately during heavy lifts, shifting pressure onto their back, which leads to injury. Overtraining is another mistake, where lifters don’t allow their muscles to recover fully.”

Common Mistakes

Fitness trainer K Satyanarayan Raju, who has trained celebrities like Ravi Teja and Manchu Manoj, said the most common mistake made by gym goers is their inability to lift weights progressively. He explained: “Heavy lifters must maintain consistency and go on increasing loads progressively. Every muscle has a different physiology. Every muscle should be repeated after 72 hours. This repetition is called consistency. A person can lift up to 10kg-30kg weights in a month, but many stop doing it and skip the sessions for a week. When they resume, they try to start from 30 kg again, but that’s wrong. They have to wait for 10 days at least to reach the previous levels of performance. In the meantime, they must do progressive weight lifting coupled with stretches and warm-ups.”

Focus on Hip Stability

Though the basics of strength training apply to both men and women, Priyanka Das said: “Women should focus more on hip stability due to a wider pelvis, while men may need to prioritize shoulder mobility, especially for bench presses and overhead lifts, to prevent rotator cuff injuries.”

Using Equipment Safely:



“Make sure machines are adjusted to fit your body, and never compromise your grip, especially during deadlifts or pull-ups. Proper technique and awareness are key to long-term success in lifting,” added Priyanka Das.

“However, a belt doesn’t prevent injuries on its own. In Rakul Preet Singh’s case, even if she had worn a belt, poor form or lifting beyond her limits could still have led to injury. A belt is useful when lifting heavy weights, but it’s important to focus on proper technique and knowing your limits to avoid accidents,” she said.

Precautions before deadlift

1) Place the deadlift bar properly. Hold it just outside your knees on either side with a firm, controlled grasp.

2) Inhale deeply before raising. Hold your core, maintain your spine neutral, and raise your chest and shoulders.

3) Keep the bar close to your body and don’t overextend.

4) Hinge at your hips to lower the bar slowly. Set it down with knees bent.

5) Lift only what you can handle. Start with light weights to fix form. Correct technique is required to lift heavier weights.

(As told by Rasheed Khan, fitness expert)