West Nile Fever Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Hyderabad: Kerala is on alert after West Nile Fever cases were reported in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Thrissur districts.



Nine cases were reported in which one person succumbed to the disease in Thrissur district. State Health Minister Veena George has instructed all districts to remain vigilant.



What is West Nile Fever?





West Nile Fever is caused by the West Nile Virus spread by Culex species of mosquitoes. The virus was discovered in Uganda in 1937 and it can be transmitted to humans through the bite of the infected mosquitoes.

Symptoms



The symptoms include headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash but 8 out of 10 people do not develop any symptoms, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



About 1 in 150 people who are infected with the virus will develop a severe illness which will affect the central nervous system like encephalitis and meningitis. Recovery from severe illness may take several weeks or months.



Treatment



There is no vaccine or specific medication for the West Nile Fever. Patients in severe cases need to be hospitalised to receive treatment such as intravenous fluids and pain medication.

