Weight Loss Key to Beating Diabetes, Say Experts

Weight loss is now seen as a vital strategy to combat diabetes, said experts at Kamineni Hospitals during Diabetes Awareness Week (June 9–15). Addressing the media, Dr. Sandeep Reddy, Endocrinologist, and Dr. Bhavani, Consultant Diabetologist, highlighted new treatment options and rising trends in early-onset diabetes.

“Obesity is no longer just a lifestyle concern—it’s the root cause of Type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Reddy. “We now have access to 3–4 types of medications in India—some oral, some injectable—that help reduce 10–15 kg by curbing appetite and inducing a sense of fullness. Approved by US FDA and other global agencies, these medications are being increasingly used, even by non-diabetics, for weight loss.” However, the high cost of these drugs remains a barrier for many, he added.

Dr. Bhavani cautioned women, especially those who develop gestational diabetes, noting that 90% are at risk of developing full-blown diabetes within 2–5 years. “This risk is often underestimated. Many women assume it ends with childbirth, but we see a significant number return later with Type 2 diabetes,” she said. The doctors also warned of an alarming rise in diabetes among people in their 20s, especially in urban settings. “We’ve observed HbA1c levels reaching 12 or 13 in young adults—levels once typical in older populations. Junk food, sedentary jobs, stress, alcohol, and smoking are contributing factors,” said Dr. Reddy. He noted that if parents develop diabetes in their 50s, their children may be prone to it decades earlier. Dr. Bhavani urged early screening. “Tools like the American Diabetes Association’s risk calculator, continuous glucose monitors, and routine BMI and cholesterol checks can catch prediabetes early. Prevention is far easier and less costly than treatment.” The doctors emphasized lifestyle modification—diet, regular physical activity, and weight control—as key to prevention and management. As awareness grows, they called for greater access to affordable treatment and wider public education.



