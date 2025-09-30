Visk Bar to Host Aruba Bar - Frida Gonzales Brings Global Flavours to Hyderabad

Date: 29th September 2025

Time: 8:00 PM onwards

Venue: Visk Bar, Taj Deccan

Hyderabad’s cocktail calendar is set for an exciting highlight as Visk Bar at Taj Deccan, in collaboration with All Things Nice, welcomes Frida Gonzales, Head Bartender of Aruba Bar, ranked #22 in North America’s 50 Best Bars 2025. Known for her inventive flair and modern approach to mixology, Frida will bring Aruba’s spirit to Hyderabad for one evening only.

Guests can expect a specially crafted menu of signature cocktails each drink reflecting bold creativity, layered flavours, and a distinctly international edge paired with curated starters designed to elevate the experience. The evening will combine world-class bartending with the stylish, contemporary ambience of Visk Bar, creating a space where artistry behind the counter meets the city’s vibrant social scene.

With Frida at the helm, the takeover is set to be an engaging showcase of mixology as both craft and performance. This collaboration continues Visk Bar’s journey of bringing global bar culture to Hyderabad, offering guests the chance to experience international trends first-hand.

Cocktail enthusiasts, lifestyle tastemakers, and the city’s growing community of connoisseurs can look forward to an evening that is immersive, memorable, and truly one-of-a-kind. A night with Aruba, an experience at Visk Hyderabad is ready to raise its glass.