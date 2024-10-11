Uptick in anxiety and depression among pregnant women

Pregnancy can be an emotional rollercoaster for a woman. From the exhilarating highs of feeling the baby kick to the sudden lows of worrying about the delivery and upcoming responsibilities, it’s a whole ride of emotions experienced by a mother.



Recent research shows that more than one in five pregnant women are experiencing major depressive disorders, highlighting the crucial need for awareness and support. It’s important to have open conversations, supportive relationships, and access to resources to help them confidently navigate this emotional landscape. A healthy mind contributes to a healthy pregnancy and a nurturing start to motherhood.

















Common issues



Jump in hormonal levels can result in mood swings that can turn joy into sadness in a snap, worries about the baby’s health and the delivery process can lead to anxiety, and feelings of persistent sadness or hopelessness that could indicate depression.

Recognising and addressing anxiety and depression during pregnancy is crucial for both maternal and fetal health. Untreated mental health issues can lead to complications, including preterm birth and low birth weight. Plus, the mother’s emotional well-being plays a significant role in the baby’s development.



Connect with care



Building a support network, engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy diet, and ensuring adequate rest can all positively impact mental well-being. Simple practices like mindfulness meditation or deep breathing exercises can also promote relaxation. And limit social media use to avoid unrealistic comparisons and pressure.

Prioritising a mother's emotional health not only benefits the mother's well-being but also lays a solid foundation for the baby's development, and health in later years too.

Authored by Dr. Kausar Shaik, Consultant, Dept. of Psychology, Fernandez Hospitals