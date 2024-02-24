Unique Birth Care Practitioner Certificate Course by Fernandez Foundation, UoH

Hyderabad: The last date for the University of Hyderabad and Fernandez Foundation-led Birth Care Practitioner (Birth Doula) online certificate course is fast approaching. This online certificate course is offered through the Centre for Digital Training and Learning Resources platform of the University. This course will teach skills and knowledge to support families through pregnancy, birth, and the immediate postpartum period. Candidates who have passed their 10+2 qualification, with good communication skills in English, and have a passion for helping pregnant couples can apply for this course. The last day for submitting applications is 29 February 2024.

The faculty of this course includes Pooja Shenoy (Head, Doula Support Services at Fernandez Hospital) and Celestina Cavinder (Certified Labour Doula with 30+ years of experience). After registering for the course, a candidate has two years to complete the course, including 6 months training + birth support for 6 births. The training includes self-paced e-learning modules, birth support, in-depth discussions, and exposure to 4 childbirth classes. The course structure will be 45 hours of recommended reading and 15 hours of discussions with mentors.

Dr Evita Fernandez, Chairperson and Managing Director of Fernandez Foundation, speaking about the upcoming course said, "We are delighted to offer this certificate course. It will enable a candidate to learn about the role of a Birth Doula, provide continuous physical, emotional and informational support to couples before, during and shortly after childbirth and help them achieve a positive and empowering birth experience."

Candidates who complete the course have very good career opportunities. On average, a Doula can earn anywhere between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 35,000 or higher per birth. Birth centres are generally doula friendly. Hospitals too are beginning to value birth support offered by well-trained, professional doulas. In addition to offering doula support, the candidate can also get trained and certified to offer additional support services to pregnant couples including prenatal yoga, childbirth education, lactation counselling, hypnobirthing, among others. These services help the candidate to serve a pregnant couple through pregnancy, labour, childbirth and postpartum.

Last year in January, Fernandez Foundation and UoH signed a three-year MoU for undertaking academic exchange, research, and translational research initiatives.

Registration Details:

foundation

To learn more about the Birth Care Practitioner (Birth Doula) Certificate Coursecall - 73373 20910 or email to - doulacourse@fernandez.