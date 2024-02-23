Understanding Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive eye condition that affects millions of people worldwide, particularly those aged 50 and older. It is a leading cause of vision loss in older adults. AMD primarily impacts the macula, a small area near the center of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision necessary for activities like reading, driving, and recognizing faces. As the macula deteriorates, it can lead to significant vision impairment and, in severe cases, blindness.

Types of AMD:

There are two main types of AMD: dry AMD and wet AMD.

1. Dry AMD: Dry AMD is the more common form, accounting for about 90% of AMD cases. It occurs when the macula thins and breaks down over time, leading to gradual central vision loss. Tiny yellow deposits called drusen may accumulate in the macula, interfering with its function.

2. Wet AMD: Wet AMD is less common but more severe. It involves the growth of abnormal blood vessels beneath the macula, which can leak blood and fluid, causing rapid and severe vision loss if left untreated.

Risk Factors for AMD:

Several factors can increase the risk of developing AMD, including:

- Age: The risk of AMD increases with age, especially after 50.

- Family History: Having a family history of AMD can elevate the risk.

- Smoking: Smoking is a significant risk factor for AMD and can speed up its progression.

- Obesity: Being overweight or obese increases the likelihood of developing AMD.

- Race: Caucasians are more likely to develop AMD compared to other racial groups.

- Sun Exposure: Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light may contribute to the development of AMD.