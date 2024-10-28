TSCS Holds Monthly Sickle Cell Awareness Day with Special Talk on Psychosocial Well-being

Hyderabad: The Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) organized its monthly Sickle Cell Awareness Day today, bringing together patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals for a special event aimed at enhancing awareness and support around sickle cell disease. Held every fourth Saturday, this month’s event saw an enthusiastic gathering of over 150 members, who joined to participate in a valuable session led by Dr. Azra Fatima, a clinical psychologist specializing in psychosocial care.

Dr. Fatima delivered a comprehensive talk on "Coping with Psychosocial Issues in Sickle Cell Disease," addressing critical aspects of mental and emotional well-being. Her talk emphasized the importance of acceptance, reinforcement of coping mechanisms, and the benefits of breathing exercises, distraction techniques, and positive thinking. These strategies are crucial for individuals facing the psychological challenges associated with chronic illness, and the interactive session encouraged patients to adopt healthy coping techniques that can improve their quality of life.





The event was graced by the presence of TSCS’s leadership, including Mr. Chandrakant Agarwal, Dr. Suman Jain, Mrs. Anita Upadhyaya, and Mrs. Priyadarshini, who reiterated the organization's commitment to comprehensive sickle cell care. "Addressing the mental health needs of our patients is as essential as their physical treatment," noted Dr. Jain. "This initiative is part of our broader effort to ensure holistic support for every individual living with sickle cell disease."





Following the talk, attendees enjoyed a community lunch, after which they received medical consultations, vaccinations, and medications. These regular services are an integral part of TSCS’s mission to provide ongoing medical and psychological support to sickle cell patients and their families.