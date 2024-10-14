The Habit Coach: Ashdin Doctor Shares the Secrets to Creating a Healthier, Happier You

In an inspiring conversation, Ashdin Doctor, renowned Habit Coach and author, shares his personal journey of transformation and the principles outlined in his audio book, “Change Your Habits, Change Your Life” on Audible. With his signature three golden rules make it stupidly small, make it extremely easy, and never miss two days in a row—Ashdin provides a roadmap for individuals to break free from limiting habits and cultivate a life of purpose, productivity, and fulfillment. From overcoming obstacles to achieving lasting change, Ashdin's insights will empower you to take control of your habits and unlock your full potential.

Excerpts



Q: What sparked your passion for habit coaching?

A: Habit coaching came about because I started making dramatic changes in my life. I was 20 kilos overweight and collapsed on the floor due to being unhealthy, overworked, or overstressed. I started making changes, and people observed it. They wanted to make similar changes but said they lacked my motivation and self-discipline. I realized that I'm not the most self-disciplined person, but I figured out how to form habits.

Q: How did your personal journey lead you to become the Habit Coach?

A: After climbing to Everest base camp, I realized I wanted to dedicate my life to helping others. I started with physical coaching, then Awesome180 and habit coaching. We've helped thousands of people through habit coaching. My journey began with a spiritual moment, recognizing that I wanted to make a positive impact on others.



Q: Can you elaborate on the three golden rules for changing habits?

A: The three golden rules are: make it stupidly small, make it extremely easy, and never miss two days in a row. These rules came from practically working with people and seeing what worked. For instance, if you want to start a yoga habit, don't begin with an hour-long session. Instead, roll out your mat and sit on it. That's stupidly small.

Q: How do these principles help individuals break bad habits?



A: We often think of bad habits as inherently negative, but they were created to serve a purpose. Identify the underlying reason for the habit and replace it with a better one. Don't break a bad habit; replace it with a good one.

Q: What's a remarkable success story that stands out to you?



A: One client changed his relationship with his family by recognizing habits he picked up from his parents. Another client reduced work from seven days to three. We changed his productivity and habits. These stories showcase the power of conscious habit change.

Q: What was your experience like creating an immersive listening experience for your audiobook?



A: Recording the audiobook was tough but exciting. I wanted my voice to convey the message. Audiobooks enhance habit coaching by providing an engaging, accessible format. As an avid audiobook consumer, I appreciate the convenience and intimacy of listening.



Q: How do your three golden rules account for individual differences and circumstances?

A: The golden rules are flexible and adaptable. Intention-setting helps individuals identify what habits to change. The rules provide a framework for personalized habit transformation, considering unique experiences, beliefs, and life stages.

Q: What's the most common obstacle people face when trying to change habits?

A: People often don't know what habits to change or create unrealistic goals. The golden rules help overcome these challenges. Identifying the right habits and setting achievable goals are crucial.

Q: How do you envision your work impacting society?

A: My goal is to help people live conscious lives, recognizing and changing habits that hold them back. By creating conscious habits, individuals can live happier, more fulfilling lives. Habit coaching can transform relationships, productivity, and overall well-being.



Q: What's next for the Habit Coach?





A: My upcoming book, focused on productivity and productivity habits, launches in November. I'm excited to share practical strategies for managing time, focus, and energy.

Q: How can listeners apply the principles from your audiobook to their daily lives?



A: Start by identifying one habit you want to change or create. Apply the three golden rules and track your progress. Be patient and compassionate with yourself. Celebrate small wins, and don't be too hard on yourself when you slip up.



Q: Any parting advice?



A: Remember that habit change is a journey. Focus on progress, not perfection. By incorporating small changes into your daily life, you'll be amazed at the transformative power of conscious habits.