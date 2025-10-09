This year’s theme for World Mental Health Day (2025) is “Access to Services – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies.” It couldn’t be more apt. At a time when the world feels increasingly unstable with wars, climate events intensifying, and social / political unrest simmering across continents — this year’s World Mental Health Day theme arrives as both a warning and a wake up call. When calamity strikes, be it a war, flood, epidemic, or political upheaval we often see the damage externally which is only half the story.

The other half unfolds quietly within people interms of insomnia , anxiety , panic attacks, depression , PTSD, Acute stress disorder, night mares , flashbacks and survivor guilt. This is the silent aftermath which is often overlooked. Mental health is often the invisible casualty of crisis.

Hospitals and relief systems focus only on physical survival , food, medicine, shelter while psychological injuries remain unseen and untreated. Those with pre-existing conditions may lose access to care altogether, leading to relapse or worsening distress. The National Mental Health Survey shows that nearly one in seven Indians requires psychological support, yet the treatment gap remains vast.

In emergencies, this gap widens further. Services are disrupted, infrastructure collapses, and stigma silences those who most need help. In today’s geopolitical climate, collective anxiety is at an all-time high. I’m sure all of you feel it and can relate to it. News cycles filled with violence, displacement, and uncertainty create a constant fear even for those far from the frontlines. Access to mental health care whether through community-based programs, helplines, or psychological first aid is no longer optional. It is crucial especially in times of chaos. Here are 4 ways to implement: 1. Training first responders in psychological first aid. 2. Ensuring continuity of medication for chronic psychiatric conditions during emergencies. 3. Expanding tele-mental health networks to reach remote and displaced populations. 4. Embedding mental health professionals into disaster management teams.



