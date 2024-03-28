The sound of silence

Snoring isn’t just an issue for men. Women snore as loudly as men, and the health hazards are the same. Snoring loudly could be an indication of sleep apnea, which leads to an earlier impairment of cardiac function. So, why is it commonly ignored or overlooked?





Taboo attached to snoring

10–15% of women snore but do not discuss their snoring problems with doctors due to inhibitions and a lack of information about snoring-related health risks.





Hormones' Role "Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is frequent in women but very much underdiagnosed compared to men because women have different symptoms. Snoring, gasping, and coughing while sleeping are common signs of OSA. However, in addition to typical symptoms, women may have sleeplessness, depression, and morning headaches," says Dr. Ramanaprasad V V, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist and Sleep Specialist, KIMS Hospital, "Sleep apnea can raise the risk of asthma, atrial fibrillation, malignancies, chronic renal disease, cognitive and behavioural issues, and diseases of the heart and blood vessels."





OSA can manifest differently in men and women because of hormones, physical appearance, and how the body regulates breathing and muscle tone. "Women may be less likely to have OSA during non-REM sleep and more likely to have osa symptoms during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, but because REM accounts for only 20% of total sleep time, the average Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI) in women will be lower than in men, making an appropriate diagnosis of osa problematic," says Dr Ramanaprasad V V.

The medical community has underlined the importance of sleep quality and the detrimental effects of snoring on one’s health.

Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi, a nose and sinus expert, adds, “It is past time for patients to begin treating snoring disorders with medical procedures. In the long run, disregarding your doctor’s snoring instructions can have serious health effects.”