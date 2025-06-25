Post-Pandemic Parenting Challenge: Balancing Screen Time, Immunity, and Anxiety

In an exclusive conversation with Dr. Michelle Shah, Pediatric Lifestyle Medicine Specialist, we discuss the impact of COVID-19 on children’s health, strategies for parents to protect their kids, and ways to navigate post-pandemic pediatric health challenges.

Do you think COVID-19 is making a comeback?

COVID never really went away, it’s just that the strains are coming back and are contagious again. But with more people vaccinated and aware, hopefully, it won’t escalate to a full-blown pandemic like before.

How can parents protect their kids from rising COVID cases in India?

When it comes to protecting children from illnesses, it’s crucial to adopt a comprehensive approach that goes beyond just one aspect of their health. For children under two, masks aren’t recommended due to choking hazards, but for those over two, masks can be beneficial in crowded areas or during travel. However, hand washing and cough hygiene are essential for all children, regardless of age. Moreover, a child’s lifestyle plays a significant role in building their immunity. A diet rich in whole foods, adequate hydration, and a focus on gut health through probiotic-rich foods like curd and buttermilk can make a substantial difference. Perhaps most importantly, ensuring children get restful, uninterrupted sleep is vital, as poor sleep can compromise their immunity and make them more susceptible to infections.

How can parents navigate the challenges of post-pandemic pediatric health, including immunity drops, increased screen time, and anxiety, to ensure their children’s long-term well-being?

The pandemic has indeed brought about significant challenges for children’s health, from increased screen time and anxiety to compromised immunity. As a society, we need to recognise that modern parenting comes with its unique set of challenges. One crucial aspect is screen time, where children learn by imitating their parents. Therefore, it’s essential for parents to model healthy screen use habits, such as avoiding screens in front of children and giving them undivided attention during quality time.

What lifestyle factors contribute to early puberty in children, and what guidance can you offer parents to intervene early and support their child's healthy development?

Early puberty is a complex issue with multiple contributing factors, some of which can be traced back to preconception. The increasing prevalence of conditions like PCOS in women highlights the impact of lifestyle choices on reproductive health. While certain factors like pesticides in food and chemicals in cosmetics are beyond our control, there are still many modifiable aspects that parents can address. By being mindful of the products we use, such as opting for non-fragrance lotions and avoiding plastic containers for hot food, we can reduce exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals. These habits can be adopted pre-conception, during pregnancy, and after childbirth to benefit both mother and child. Additionally, maintaining a healthy weight is crucial, as obesity can contribute to early puberty by influencing estrogen production. By addressing these lifestyle-related factors, parents can take proactive steps to support their child's overall development.

Why is emotional guilt among mothers a growing public health concern, and what strategies can working mothers use to balance parenting and professional life without burnout?

The changing landscape of Indian society, with more women entering the workforce, necessitates a shift in how companies support working mothers. By providing flexible work arrangements, better maternity leave policies, and facilities for breastfeeding, companies can play a crucial role in alleviating the emotional guilt many working mothers experience. When organisations prioritise the needs of working mothers, it not only benefits the mothers themselves but also enhances their productivity and job satisfaction, ultimately leading to a more inclusive and supportive work environment. While some companies are making positive strides in this direction, more needs to be done to create a truly supportive ecosystem for working mothers.

Can you elaborate on your 360-degree model for child healthcare and how it empowers parents to raise healthier and happier children?

As a pediatric lifestyle medicine specialist, my 360-degree model for child healthcare focuses on empowering parents to raise healthier, happier children through a preventive and integrative approach. By combining pediatrics with lifestyle medicine, I aim to support modern parents in navigating the complexities of child development, from preconception to adolescence. This holistic approach encompasses various aspects, including nutrition, sleep, mental health, brain development, gut health, and epigenetics. The ultimate goal is to equip children with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, and mental health conditions that can significantly impact their quality of life.