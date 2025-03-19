Hyderabad’s Young Adults at Risk

Hyderabad: With stroke cases rising alarmingly among young adults in Hyderabad—where one in seven stroke patients is aged between 25-45—early intervention and rehabilitation have never been more critical. Addressing this growing concern, HCAH, the first and only provider in Hyderabad with a dedicated Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) team, hosted an exclusive roundtable discussion on the importance of early rehabilitation in stroke recovery.

HCAH has pioneered the introduction of a well-trained, specialized PMR team, ensuring that stroke patients receive personalized, multidisciplinary care from experts in neurorehabilitation, physiotherapy, and advanced stroke recovery techniques, supported by AI-driven equipment. The discussion emphasized that early rehabilitation is key to preventing long-term disability, reducing healthcare costs, and integrating cutting-edge technologies like robotics and AI for better patient outcomes.

While stroke is often associated with older adults, younger populations are increasingly at risk due to lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, high-stress levels, poor diet, and lack of physical activity. However, despite medical advancements, only 25% of India’s population has access to stroke-ready hospitals, leaving many patients without timely intervention.

Dr. Naveen Mehrotra, Chief Neurosurgeon, KIMS Sunshine Hospitals, Hyderabad, and Dr. Ananth Egoor, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, emphasized the urgent need for public awareness and structured rehabilitation, "Surviving a stroke is only the first step; true recovery depends on early rehabilitation. Many patients assume that once the critical phase is over, recovery happens naturally, but without structured neurorehabilitation, they face a high risk of permanent disability. Early intervention, supported by specialized rehabilitation teams and advanced technology, can make the difference between a patient regaining independence or becoming permanently dependent on caregivers. Hyderabad must prioritize access to specialized stroke rehabilitation services to ensure survivors don’t just live but recover fully and lead productive lives."

HCAH’s comprehensive PMR program is designed to provide timely, well-coordinated rehabilitation plans, ensuring stroke survivors receive the best possible care, Dr. Aastik Bhatt, Leading Specialist in Neuro Rehabilitation & Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) at HCAH Hyderabad, stressed the need to expand rehabilitation services:

"Timely rehabilitation is crucial for stroke recovery, yet many centers remain inaccessible or unaffordable. At HCAH, we have built a specialized PMR team, integrating AI-powered rehabilitation tools and robotic-assisted therapy to deliver precise, customized treatment. This ensures that every stroke patient receives holistic, multidisciplinary care tailored to their recovery needs."

Dr. Gaurav Thukral, Co-founder and COO of HCAH, reinforced HCAH’s commitment to affordability, accessibility, and innovation in stroke rehabilitation, "Early rehabilitation should not be a privilege but a standard practice in healthcare. Research confirms that patients who begin therapy within the first few week’s post-stroke have a far higher chance of regaining lost functions. As Hyderabad’s first and only provider of a dedicated PMR team, we are setting a new benchmark in stroke care by integrating AI-driven recovery programs and robotic rehabilitation solutions—helping patients reclaim their independence faster and more effectively."

With AI-powered therapy programs and robotic rehabilitation solutions, stroke recovery is becoming more precise, efficient, and patient-centric. These technologies aid motor function recovery, track real-time progress, and adapt treatment dynamically to optimize outcomes.

"Robotic-assisted therapy is transforming stroke rehabilitation by improving movement precision, shortening recovery times, and offering personalized treatment plans. AI-driven tools continuously assess patient progress and fine-tune therapy, making rehabilitation more effective than ever before," added Dr. Vijay Janagama, Head of Concept & Clinical Excellence.

The roundtable concluded with a strong call to action for healthcare providers, policymakers, and the public to recognize the urgent need for early stroke rehabilitation and advanced medical interventions.

With Hyderabad seeing a rapid increase in stroke cases, HCAH remains committed to transforming stroke rehabilitation through expert care, cutting-edge technology, and a patient-first approach to recovery.