Successful Treatment of AV Malformation Using SRS at American Oncology Institute

VIJAYAWADA: American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada successfully treated a 52-year-old male patient diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in the left frontal lobe of the brain. An AV malformation is a tangle of abnormal blood vessels. The patient underwent Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) using the cutting-edge Halcyon system, marking a significant milestone in advanced neuroncological treatment options.

AV malformations in brain can pose serious health risks, including bleeding, seizures, and neurological deficits. Traditionally, treatment options for AV malformations have included surgery, embolization, or stereotactic radiosurgery. However, SRS represents a non-invasive alternative that delivers precise radiation therapy to the target area while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

The multidisciplinary team led by Radiation Oncologists at AOI, Vijayawada collaborated to develop a personalized treatment plan. Utilizing the advanced capabilities of the Halcyon system, the treatment was delivered in a single fraction, providing a highly targeted and efficient therapy session.

Dr S Mani Kumar, Radiation Oncologist, AOI Vijayawada, commented, "We are delighted to achieve successful outcomes using SRS for the treatment of AV malformations. This approach offers patients a less invasive treatment option with excellent precision and efficacy, ultimately improving their quality of life."

Following the completion of SRS treatment, the patient has been placed on a regular follow-up schedule to monitor treatment response and ensure optimal outcomes. Initial assessments indicate successful treatment of the AV malformation, with minimal side effects reported by the patient.

Mahendra Reddy, Regional Chief Operating Officer of AOI Vijayawada, expressed, “"The successful treatment of this patient with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) marks a significant achievement for our institute. It demonstrates our dedication to utilizing cutting-edge technology and expertise to deliver the highest standard of care to our patients. We are proud of our multidisciplinary team's efforts and their commitment to improving patient outcomes."

The successful treatment of this patient underscores AOI's commitment to advancing patient care through innovation and collaboration. AOI remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge treatments and personalized care to patients with complex neurological conditions.