Telangana and AP's Sleep Deficiencies Tied to Increased Hair Loss Risks!

Hyderabad: Residents of southern Indian states including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have lower peaceful sleep patterns when compared to northern states like Rajasthan, a report revealed.

A nationwide sleep study has given India its most comprehensive look yet at how men and women across the country are sleeping and the results paint a troubling picture, especially for women and residents of southern metros.

The report, released by hair health brand Traya, analyzed anonymized data from over 150,000 hair test respondents. It offers a first-of-its-kind gender-wise and city-wise sleep map for India, using sleep quality as a key marker linked to broader wellness outcomes such as hair loss, hormonal imbalance, and digestion.

South India Sleeping the Worst

Men in South India reported the lowest peaceful sleep rates across all regions, averaging just 59.6%, compared to 69.7% in North India. Southern states like Andhra Pradesh (56%), Tamil Nadu (58%), and Telangana (60%) fared the worst.

In contrast, the most well-rested men were found in Rajasthan (74%), Bihar (73%), and Uttarakhand (72%).

Tier-2 Cities Outperform Metros – But Only for Men

Traya’s city-wise breakdown showed that Tier-2 cities like Jaipur, Patna, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Indore consistently scored higher in sleep quality among men, with scores hovering around 70–74%.

In contrast, metros like Chennai (56%), Hyderabad (60%), and Bengaluru (62%) ranked among the worst for male sleep health. Chennai stood out with the highest rate of difficulty falling asleep at 12%.

Women are Sleeping Worse — By a Wide Margin

But the most striking revelation came from Traya’s parallel study on 40,000+ female respondents, which revealed that Indian women sleep 9% worse than men nationwide.

Female peaceful sleep average: 57.1%

Male peaceful sleep average: 66.4%

The gender sleep gap was most pronounced in Tier-2 cities that otherwise perform well for men. For instance, in Jaipur, while 74% of men reported peaceful sleep, only 59% of women did — a 15% gap.

In Chennai, the numbers dipped even further, with just 48% of women reporting restful sleep — the lowest in the country.

Metro Fatigue and Stress: Key Sleep Disruptors

The report uncovered a strong negative correlation between peaceful sleep and:

Disturbed sleep during the night (-0.89)

Difficulty falling asleep (-0.68)

This supports the idea that urban stress, long work hours, and digital exposure — especially in metros — are eroding sleep quality. Disturbed sleep is also tied to increased cortisol levels, gut issues, and inflammatory responses — all of which can worsen hair fall and overall wellness.

Glaring Gender Disparities

The report points to a deeper wellness divide between men and women, even in supposedly slower-paced Tier-2 cities. Across India:

- Women in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh reported sleep scores between 49–54%

- North Indian women in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi also struggled, with scores dipping below 55%

- Metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram showed female disturbed sleep levels above 34%

Experts believe this could be due to a complex mix of work-life imbalance, hormonal disruptions, multitasking burden, and mental stress disproportionately affecting women.

Why Sleep Matters for Hair and Health

Traya, which uses a multi-science approach (Ayurveda, dermatology, nutrition) for hair care, includes sleep as a core health metric in its diagnostic process. According to the brand, poor sleep affects:

Hormonal balance (like testosterone and cortisol)

Gut microbiome health

Cellular repair and inflammation — all of which contribute to hair loss.