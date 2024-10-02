Study reveals growing trend of solo ageing among elderly in India

A recent study has shed light on the increasing trend of solo ageing among India's elderly population, one of the key reasons for this shift is the increasing preference for financial and social independence.

Conducted in September to coincide with the International Day of Older Persons on October 1, the study by Agewell Foundation titled 'Study on Solo Aging with Special Focus on the Status of Older People Living Alone' surveyed 10,000 elderly individuals across rural and urban areas.

According to the study, 14.3 per cent of elderly respondents reported living alone, with a higher prevalence in urban areas (15 per cent) compared to rural regions (13.4 per cent).

Among those living alone, 41.9 per cent-including 46.5 per cent of elderly women-had been living independently for more than five years.

Despite the challenges of solo ageing, 46.9 per cent of these respondents expressed happiness with their lives, while 41.5 per cent admitted dissatisfaction.

One of the key reasons for this shift towards solo ageing is the increasing preference for independence, both financial and social, the study said.

More than 31 per cent of elderly respondents stated that people opt to live alone for independence, while 26.7 per cent pointed to the socio-economic changes such as the migration of younger generations and the rise of nuclear families.

Additionally, 21.5 per cent noted that privacy and personal space were critical factors in choosing to age alone.

The study also highlighted the emotional and mental health challenges associated with solo ageing.

Nearly 41 per cent of elderly respondents living alone reported that their mental health had been negatively affected, while approximately 32 per cent felt it had improved. Loneliness remains a pervasive issue, with 10.4 per cent of respondents saying they always feel lonely, and 21.2 per cent admitting to feeling lonely often.

Furthermore, 35.6 per cent of elderly individuals reported that loneliness was a significant drawback of solo ageing.

In terms of societal impact, 51.3 per cent of respondents claimed that the growing trend of solo ageing had negatively affected society, while 28.5 per cent viewed it positively.

Himanshu Rath, Founder Chairman of the Agewell Foundation, emphasized the need for intergenerational dialogue to address these challenges.

"There is an urgent need to sensitize younger family members towards the needs of elderly family members and encourage intergenerational interaction so that both generations can prepare for a better tomorrow," he said.

The study made several key recommendations, including enhancing healthcare services tailored to the elderly, creating programmes to address their emotional well-being, and advocating for laws that ensure their protection and financial security. Additionally, the report suggested fostering community engagement through volunteer networks and increasing the use of technology to improve the quality of life for older individuals.

As the number of elderly individuals living alone continues to rise, addressing their emotional, social, and healthcare needs becomes a critical issue for policymakers and society at large.