Entrepreneurs Struggle to Get Quality Sleep

Hyderabad: Coinciding with the World Sleep Day on March 14th, 2025, Heartfulness and TiE Global have released a survey highlighting the growing sleep crisis among entrepreneurs. Surveying 260 respondents (200+ entrepreneurs, start-up founders and 50+ tech professionals) across five major Indian cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune—the findings reveal that 55% of startup founders and business leaders struggle with sleep. The relentless demands of long hours, high-pressure decision-making, and financial uncertainties are driving stress and burnout, impacting productivity and overall well-being.

The effects of sleep deprivation extend far beyond just feeling tired. Over 80% of respondents surveyed admitted that poor sleep significantly impacts their job performance, concentration, and workplace relationships. For entrepreneurs, however, the consequences are even more severe, with sleep deprivation impairing critical business functions like decision-making, creativity, and resilience—traits essential to business success. Many entrepreneurs also reported frequent sleep disturbances, with 19% rating their sleep quality as “poor” or “very poor.” Additionally, more than 26% of professionals are getting less than six hours of sleep per night, a problem that is even more pronounced among entrepreneurs.

Stress and anxiety have been identified as the leading causes of sleep difficulties, surpassing even the impact of screen exposure before bedtime. Half of the respondents reported moderate to elevated levels of stress and anxiety, with business pressures, funding challenges, and team management responsibilities contributing to elevated stress levels that make it difficult for entrepreneurs to unwind and achieve quality rest.

As an intervention, TiE Global, in conjunction with Heartfulness, will now host multiple Sleep Workshops for its chapter members across the globe, both virtually and in person. To kickstart the initiative, the first workshop will be held on March 21, 2025, at 8:30 PM (IST) virtually, followed by workshops at all TiE conventions worldwide throughout 2025. These sessions will introduce practical techniques, meditation practices, and holistic well-being strategies designed to reduce stress and improve sleep quality. The initiative underscores the urgent need for professionals, especially entrepreneurs, to prioritize their sleep and mental health as part of a balanced and sustainable work-life approach.

Recent research underscores the critical impact of sleep deprivation on entrepreneurs' cognitive functions and overall business performance. Recent studies reveal that business executives experience a 5% to 10% decrease in executive function for every 45 minutes of sleep debt accrued. Additionally, findings from the Entrepreneur & Innovation Exchange indicate that inadequate sleep diminishes creativity, opportunity recognition, and social skills, further jeopardizing business performance. These insights emphasize the necessity for entrepreneurs to prioritize adequate sleep to maintain optimal health and business success.

The findings of this survey highlight the importance of sleep awareness, especially for those in high-pressure professions. Heartfulness and TiE Global urge entrepreneurs and professionals to adopt better sleep hygiene practices, minimize digital screen exposure before bedtime, and explore meditation techniques as essential tools for improving overall well-being.