Stress management is one of key trigger factors for Psoriasis

Hyderabad: Increasing stress and its impact on respiratory ailments is well known, but experts are concerned how rise in air pollution impacted Psoriasis treatment. On the sidelines of recently held Dermacon 2024, experts discussed and shared concerns regarding a tremendous increase in stress amongst adult Indian cohorts across cities and emphasized the need for timely effective intervention. Even in the millennial population, a recent negative trend has been seen where increasing stress levels impact Psoriasis in this population.



Renowned national and international rheumatologists and dermatologists attended Dermacon 2024 held in Hyderabad, to discuss key recent advancements in therapies. One of the key discussion points on the sidelines was stress and lack of sleep. Commenting on this, Dr Aseem Sharma, Director, Skin Saga from Mumbai said, “Rising stress levels are impacting not only one’s respiratory system, but also skin related diseases. The new observations reveal that stress of all forms – emotional, physical, environmental and even constitutional can be triggers for Psoriasis and can flare-up and can significantly impact the ongoing treatment and patient health.”



Dr. S Kiran, Consultant Dermatologist, Kiran Advanced Skin Hair & Laser Clinic, Hyderabad, “Psoriasis is an inflammatory auto-immune disease that present red or white patches on the skin. In recent years, with rising air pollution and poor air quality across cities, experts have seen a correlation between air pollutants and flaring up of Psoriasis with patches on skin. Psoriasis if ignored for long-run, can lead to Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA), indicating inflammatory arthritis associated with Psoriasis. Global prevalence of Psoriasis is 2-3% of world population, while in India, 2.3% of total dermatology patients in India are of Psoriasis.” Increasing stress and its impact on respiratory ailments is well known, but experts are concerned how rise in air pollution impacted Psoriasis treatment. On the sidelines of recently held Dermacon 2024, experts discussed and shared concerns regarding a tremendous increase in stress amongst adult Indian cohorts across cities and emphasized the need for timely effective intervention. Even in the millennial population, a recent negative trend has been seen where increasing stress levels impact Psoriasis in this population.Renowned national and international rheumatologists and dermatologists attended Dermacon 2024 held in Hyderabad, to discuss key recent advancements in therapies. One of the key discussion points on the sidelines was stress and lack of sleep. Commenting on this, Dr Aseem Sharma, Director, Skin Saga from Mumbai said, “Rising stress levels are impacting not only one’s respiratory system, but also skin related diseases. The new observations reveal that stress of all forms – emotional, physical, environmental and even constitutional can be triggers for Psoriasis and can flare-up and can significantly impact the ongoing treatment and patient health.”Dr. S Kiran, Consultant Dermatologist, Kiran Advanced Skin Hair & Laser Clinic, Hyderabad, “Psoriasis is an inflammatory auto-immune disease that present red or white patches on the skin. In recent years, with rising air pollution and poor air quality across cities, experts have seen a correlation between air pollutants and flaring up of Psoriasis with patches on skin. Psoriasis if ignored for long-run, can lead to Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA), indicating inflammatory arthritis associated with Psoriasis. Global prevalence of Psoriasis is 2-3% of world population, while in India, 2.3% of total dermatology patients in India are of Psoriasis.”

















Dr Vijay Bhaskar Mallela, MD.,FAAD Omni Hospitals said, “The three-day event- Dermacon 2024, witnessed participation from leading rheumatologists and dermatologists who emphasized on role of biologics in effective management of Psoriasis. The event witnessed scientific session of ‘Biologics in Psoriasis – right choice and right time’ that stressed on effective management through biologics. Experts during the event also discussed on how early intervention and identifying the symptoms early are crucial for effective management of Psoriasis. Biologicals are safe, effective and targeted treatments against the autoimmune component of Psoriasis.”



Emphasizing the need for effective and timely intervention, Dr.S Kiran said - stress management, gentle moisturizing, gentle cleansing, avoiding higher glycemic foods, controlling alcohol and food, avoid self-medication, and visiting dermatologists at the earliest to help align themselves in the right direction.



“Mitigating stress, focusing on a healthy lifestyle and sleeping adequately will go a long way in helping manage psoriasis better. Moreover, many effective therapies are available to manage the symptoms of psoriasis which include topical, systemic, biological, as well as phototherapy and combination therapy. It is highly crucial for people to keep a watch on their symptoms and consult their doctor in case they notice any flare-ups in Psoriasis said Dr.Vijay Bhaskar.”

